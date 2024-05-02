Given The Chance, Texas Rangers Infielder Has Helped Keep Sluggish Offense Afloat
ARLINGTON — For as much as the Texas Rangers offense has struggled during the first month of the season, a few bright spots have emerged.
One of those is Josh Smith, who has provided the back end of the lineup with a consistent spark since Josh Jung was sidelined with a broken hand the first week of the season.
Smith was at it again in the Rangers 6-0 series-clinching win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday afternoon at Globe Life Field. He reached base for a career-high 19th consecutive game, going 1 for 3 with a double and two runs scored. It's the second-longest active streak in the league. It's his career-high 10th double in 31 games this season, tied for fourth-most in the league. He had eight doubles in 90 games in 2023.
His .423 on-base percentage is fifth-highest in the Majors while collecting extra-base hits in five of his past six games and eight of his past 10, including two homers and six doubles.
"It feels good," Smith said. "Like I said, it's never fun to see your guy, Josh go down, but it takes a whole team to do it. So it's been fun."
Smith, 26, has not only provided punch at the plate but has also played exceptional defense at third base and shortstop when filling in for Corey Seager. On Wednesday, he made a spectacular throw on a grounder that clipped the third-base bag in foul territory for an out at first base.
"Yeah, that's as tough a play [there is] for me," Smith said. "It took a weird hop, but luckily, I was able to get rid of it quickly, and Nate [Lowe] did a good job of picking it."
Smith altered his swing during the offseason, effectively reducing his body movement ahead of the pitch. The new batting stance prevents his head from moving around, which helps him keep a better focus on the ball. He credits the change for propelling his 2024 start. Plus, the consistent playing time.
"This is kind of the player that I was in the minor leagues. I've always had good at-bats, hit some balls hard here and there, and showed some power here and there," he said. "I do kind of feel a little bit like I used to."
A year ago, when Smith was getting sporadic at-bats, he never understood what he was doing when he hit a ball especially hard.
"Every now and then, I'd hit a ball 110 mph, and I had no clue how I did it because I was so back and forth," he said. I was kind of swaying into the ball, and now it's trying to stay in a box the whole time and just swing from within myself."
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.