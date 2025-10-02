Five Rangers Players Were Nominated for All-MLB Honors
The Texas Rangers disappointing season ended with another playoff miss and the dismissal of manager Bruce Bochy. The future Hall of Famer led the team to the first World Series championship in franchise history, but was ousted just two years later, though the parting was mutual.
The Rangers' biggest strength this season was their brilliant pitching, which was the best in baseball with a staff ERA of 3.49. Unfortunately, their offense didn't pull their weight. Despite Wyatt Langford and Corey Seager having terrific performances on their own, this was one of the worst lineups in MLB.
With the regular season now over, MLB released the nominees for their fairly new award, All-MLB. Every team's stars and best players are present, and Texas had six of them listed.
Pitching Is the Star of the Show
All-MLB is baseball's version of All-NBA and All-Pro in the NFL. It honors the best players at every position with a first and second team named. The difference in baseball's is that theirs is voted on by fans, not the awards voters. It was first given out in 2019.
Of the five players the Rangers had nominated, three of them were pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi, Jacob deGrom and Merrill Kelly.
Eovaldi, Texas' ace over the previous three years, was a no-brainer. Although his season was cut short at 130 innings, he was dominant enough to make be nominated anyway. He produced a 1.73 ERA, 8.9 K/9 and a 4.2 bWAR. He had a career best WHIP (0.854) and ERA+ (211). It will be tough to make it given his injury, but he deserves it based on what he did when he was on the mound.
Next is deGrom, who has a real shot of being named to this honor, most likely on the second team. Given it was his first full season since 2019, he could get a lot of votes based on his return and how he picked up where he left off.
In 172.2 innings, the former two-time NL Cy Young winner compiled a 2.97 ERA, 9.6 K/9 and 2.9 bWAR. His strikeout numbers were the lowest they've been since 2016, but given the fact that he's 37 and hadn't thrown more than 100 innings since 2019, it's still one of his most impressive feats.
Of the Rangers' pitchers, Merrill Kelly is the final one nominated. Acquired in a deadline deal, Kelly's numbers with the Rangers weren't what they were hoping for, but in terms of All-MLB, his overall season numbers are still solid.
In 184 innings, the 36-year-old posted 2.9 bWAR with a 3.52 ERA and 8.2 K/9. He has been one of the more reliable pitchers since entering the league in 2019 and he was that guy for the most part this season. He finished the year with a 4.23 ERA and -0.1 bWAR in his final 10 starts with Texas. Kelly will likely fall short of earning the honor, though.
Outfielder Wyatt Langford was nominated as well, and he is more than deserving of at least getting on the second team. He was ninth in the AL with 5.6 bWAR, which is third among AL outfielders. He went 20/20 with a 127 OPS+ and was also in the 96th percentile in outs above average in the outfield, according to Baseball Savant. He did it all in his breakout season.
Finally is the Rangers' leader, Corey Seager, who also has an outside chance of being named All-MLB. He will be hurt by the fact that he only played 102 games, but when he was on the field, he was the same elite hitter he's been over the last half decade.
With 6.1 bWAR, he was third among in baseball among shortstops, which is impressive considering he missed 60 games of the season. He hit 21 homers, drove in 50 and had an .860 OPS. Don't be surprised to see him dinged for the injuries, but he was just as good as any other shortstop while he was on the field.