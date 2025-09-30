Rangers and Bruce Bochy Mutually Agree He Won’t Return as Manager in 2026
The Texas Rangers rode waves of extreme highs and lows this season. Unfortunately for the organization and manager Bruce Bochy, the team finished in quite a low spot. The team only won two of their last 13 games as they watched their postseason dreams slip away.
There were plenty of questions surrounding Bochy and his status with the team for the upcoming year, as he was in the final year of his three-year contract. Things remained unclear on what his future was going to look like when their season came to a close, but not anymore. Bochy and the team will be parting ways after missing the playoffs for the second straight season.
Despite their year coming to an end before the Rangers would have liked, they somehow fought back to a .500 record despite losing Marcus Semien, Nathan Eovaldi, and Corey Seager. Nobody thought they stood a chance to claw back into playoff contention, but by the grit of their teeth, they were right there.
Bochy and Rangers
After spending some time in retirement, Bochy signed a contract with the Rangers in October of 2022. He immediately had a positive Impact on the team in his first season with the ballclub. He will go down in history as the manager who led the Rangers to their first World Series title in 2023.
The '23 championship season was the first 90-win year that they had posted since 2016. Bochy turned the team around, which hadn't posted a .500 record since 2017. He was invaluable to the success that the Rangers have had in his tenure.
There is speculation that Bochy could return to his old stomping grounds with the San Francisco Giants if he decides to stay in the league instead of retiring. The team also reported that Bochy has been offered a front office role should he want to stay with the team in an advisory position.
Regardless of what he decides, he will go down in MLB history as one of the best managers that the game has seen, with more than 2,200 wins and four World Series titles.
Texas is coming off of a heart breaking season. They had injury after injury at the worst possible time and even through that the team still made a run at the postseason. Had the Rangers made it to the postseason then it is hard to believe that the club wouldn't have worked to have him back for the next year. However, it wasn't meant to be and Texas will have a new manager in the dugout in 2026.