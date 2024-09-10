Flashback! Texas Rangers Return To Scene Of First World Series Title For Two-Game Set In Arizona
The last time the Texas Rangers were in Arizona for a baseball game that mattered, it was Nov. 1.
The Rangers ended the franchise's long wait for a championship with their Game 5 victory.
It was fitting the series ended in Arizona and didn't come back to Texas for a Game 6. The Rangers won every road playoff game they played last season, including a clean sweep of the three games in Phoenix.
On Tuesday, the Rangers return to Chase Field to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Little will have changed. The visitors' clubhouse will be in the same place. But the plastic used to protect their lockers during the championship celebration will be long gone.
The good memories, however, will certainly echo for the players who were on that team.
"There are a lot of memories in there," Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien said. "We know how good we felt the last time we were there. So we just want to go back there and continue to play well."
Texas (70-74) is finally on a streak. The Rangers have won 10 of their past 13 games. In a different race, the Rangers might still have a chance to return to the postseason. With only 18 games remaining, there is precious little runway. The Rangers would have to go on the streak to end all streaks or see a few teams take a nosedive to reach the playoffs.
Of course, the Rangers know how to put together a streak. After giving up the AL West title on the final day of the season to the Houston Astros, the Rangers won their first seven postseason games — six of which were on the road — before losing Game 3 of the ALCS to Houston.
The Rangers finished the 2023 postseason 13-4, with just two of those wins coming at home.
It was a strange, beautiful ride Texas authored last season. No matter how this season ends, Chase Field will feel like a second home for those that were a part of that championship.
"When you walk in that clubhouse, you can't help but have a good vibe and hopefully some good memories will go through their heads and just remind them of who they are and how good they are," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said.