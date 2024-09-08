Texas Rangers Blast Los Angeles Angels Early, Go 7-3 On Homestand
ARLINGTON — The roof comes off and the Texas Rangers offense comes out.
The Rangers hit three home runs in the first two innings and held on to beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-4 Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field.
In the second consecutive game played with the roof open, the Rangers pounded seven hits, including homers by Marcus Semien, Nathaniel Lowe, and Ezequiel Duran to build a 5-0 lead before the Angels had recorded their fourth out of the day. Semien led off the first with a solo shot and Lowe followed with a two-run blast. Duran homered to start the second and Angels rookie starter Caden Dana left before recording an out in the second.
Jose Leclerc, David Robertson and Kirby Yates each pitched a scoreless inning of relief. Yates closed it in the ninth to earn his 29th save.
The Rangers took three of four from the Angels and finished 7-3 on their homestand.
Three thoughts from Sunday's game:
1. Andrew Heaney
Andrew Heaney allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits and a walk while striking out eight in six innings. Heaney earned the win, his first since July 21 against the Orioles. Until Sunday, Heaney (5-13) had received two or fewer runs of support in his past seven start and in 18 of 27 starts in 2024.
2. Sizzling Semien
Marcus Semien started the bottom of the first with a first-pitch leadoff home run, his sixth leadoff homer in 2024 and first since July 13 at Houston. It's his 30th career leadoff homer, which is 7th-most among active players. It's 18th leadoff homer with Texas, third-most in club history behind Ian Kinsler (29) and Shin-Soo Choo (25). Semien is batting .333 over a five-game hitting streak after going 1 for 26 in his previous six games.
3. Up Next
The Rangers are off Monday before starting a two-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday in Phoenix. Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (11-7, 3.55) faces D-Backs right-hander Zac Gallen (11-6, 3.69) at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.