Texas Rangers Blast Los Angeles Angels Early, Go 7-3 On Homestand

Marcus Semien, Nathaniel Lowe, and Ezequiel Duran homered in the first two innings as the Texas Rangers built a 5-0 lead against the Los Angeles Angels.

Sep 8, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first base Nathaniel Lowe (30) rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first base Nathaniel Lowe (30) rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
ARLINGTON — The roof comes off and the Texas Rangers offense comes out.

The Rangers hit three home runs in the first two innings and held on to beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-4 Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field.

In the second consecutive game played with the roof open, the Rangers pounded seven hits, including homers by Marcus Semien, Nathaniel Lowe, and Ezequiel Duran to build a 5-0 lead before the Angels had recorded their fourth out of the day. Semien led off the first with a solo shot and Lowe followed with a two-run blast. Duran homered to start the second and Angels rookie starter Caden Dana left before recording an out in the second.

Jose Leclerc, David Robertson and Kirby Yates each pitched a scoreless inning of relief. Yates closed it in the ninth to earn his 29th save.

The Rangers took three of four from the Angels and finished 7-3 on their homestand.

Three thoughts from Sunday's game:

1. Andrew Heaney

Texas Rangers left-hander Andrew Heaney held the Los Angeles Angels to four runs (three earned) on three hits in six innings.
Sep 8, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Andrew Heaney (44) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Andrew Heaney allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits and a walk while striking out eight in six innings. Heaney earned the win, his first since July 21 against the Orioles. Until Sunday, Heaney (5-13) had received two or fewer runs of support in his past seven start and in 18 of 27 starts in 2024.

2. Sizzling Semien

Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien hit his 30th career leadoff homer and 18th with the Rangers in Sunday's win.
Sep 8, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second base Marcus Semien (2) rounds the bases after hitting a lead off home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Marcus Semien started the bottom of the first with a first-pitch leadoff home run, his sixth leadoff homer in 2024 and first since July 13 at Houston. It's his 30th career leadoff homer, which is 7th-most among active players. It's 18th leadoff homer with Texas, third-most in club history behind Ian Kinsler (29) and Shin-Soo Choo (25). Semien is batting .333 over a five-game hitting streak after going 1 for 26 in his previous six games.

3. Up Next

Texas Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi starts the two-game series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
Aug 23, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Rangers are off Monday before starting a two-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday in Phoenix. Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (11-7, 3.55) faces D-Backs right-hander Zac Gallen (11-6, 3.69) at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Stefan Stevenson worked as a journalist and editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for 25 years, covering sports, concerts, and general news. His beats have included the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and Texas Christian University football.

