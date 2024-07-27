Former All-Star Potential Trade Target for Texas Rangers
It’s not as if the Texas Rangers have major holes in the lineup that need to be plugged before the trade deadline. That wasn’t the case last season.
The Rangers made serious additions in 2023, especially on the pitching side. The club brought in top-flight starters in Max Scherzer and Jordan Montgomery shortly before the deadline after an early trade for reliever Aroldis Chapman.
Health and depth might be the biggest needs for defending World Series champions in 2024. The Rangers are still waiting on slew of pitchers to return, including Jacob deGrom, Tyler Mahle and Cody Bradford. Third baseman Josh Jung is closer to coming back, while the status of outfielder Evan Carter is somewhat murky.
The overriding theme is time, as the Rangers for a considerable infusion of talent once they get healthy. In the meantime, with the trade deadline looming, Texas can make some moves to address depth in the race to chase down the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners in the American League West.
A recent report from MLB.com suggested that the Rangers should get help behind catcher Jonah Heim.
Rangers catchers have the fourth-lowest OPS in the Majors (.597), and while Jonah Heim is locked in as the starter, adding a second backstop to pick up some of the load would benefit Texas as it tries to chase down the Astros and Mariners in the AL West.- MLB.com
Colorado Rockies backstop Elias Díaz was listed as a possible fit. With the Rockies out of contention and in a “sell” position, unloading the veteran catcher and his $6 million contract makes sense. Díaz is a solid hitter (.270/.329/.724) and defender who could take some of the load off Heim during the stretch run, much as Mitch Garver did last season.
Díaz was an All-Star in 2023 and was named the game’s MVP after hitting a home run in the eighth inning.
The trade deadline is July 30.
