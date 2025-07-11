Former MLB Exec Has Wild Trade Idea for Rangers To Land Guardians Relief Closer
The Texas Rangers are in a very tough spot heading into the All-Star break with the MLB trade deadline just a few weeks away.
Based on their record of 46-48, they certainly look like a team that should be selling in the near future, looking to recoup some long-term assets in exchange for players on expiring contracts or veterans who may not have a future with the team.
But, it is easy to see why ownership and the front office may not greenlight such a plan.
More News: Rangers a Great Fit for Braves Star Slugger Debuting on MLB Trade Deadline Big Board
Based on their run differential of +40, they have performed to the level of a team that should have 52 wins at this point in the season.
That would put them only 3.5 games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West and a half-game behind the New York Yankees for the top wild card spot.
Alas, a team is what their record says they are, and right now, the Rangers are on the outside looking in of the AL playoff picture.
More News: Rangers Must Address Clear Weakness Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
It is anyone’s guess what they will decide to do ahead of the MLB trade deadline, but all indications are that they will look to add and make a push for the postseason.
If they do that, one area of the team they could look to shore up is their bullpen.
Adding someone with late-game experience and who is controllable beyond 2025, given how many key contributors are on one-year contracts set to hit free agency again after the season, would make a lot of sense.
One player who fits that bill is Emmanuel Clase of the Cleveland Guardians.
More News: Rangers Injured Starter Looks Sharp in First Rehab Start of Recovery
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) was asked recently in a mailbag about what a realistic return for the two-time Mariano Rivera Award, given to the best relief pitcher in the AL.
In search of offense, the former MLB executive suggested the Guardians offer Clase up to Texas in exchange for their star prospect, shortstop Sebastian Walcott.
The 19-year-old phenom has faced some struggles at Double-A Frisco this year with a .238/.338/.381 slash line, hitting nine home runs with 16 doubles, 20 stolen bases and 38 RBI.
Given his immense potential, that is an offer the Rangers would likely balk at, especially since their future is so murky currently.
More News: Four Rangers That Have Been Surprising Standouts Through First Half of 2025
Trading away their top prospect for a relief pitcher would be incredibly risky, especially since Texas isn’t even in the conversation as a contender for a World Series right now.
Had the Rangers been in a position where Clase could be the missing piece to get them closer to a title, Chris Young would be more likely to consider Walcott.
But, given the current state of the franchise, their No. 1 prospect being brought up in trade talks should be an automatic end to negotiations.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.