Rangers Lose Top Prospect to Season-Ending Surgery in Brutal Blow

Spring training is underway, and teams are starting to get a good look at what players were up to in the offseason. But with practices starting, there is always a possibility of an injury. The Texas Rangers have learned this the hard way.

Sebastian Walcott is the team's top prospect. He was invited to spring training, and there was a possibility that Walcott would see action in the big leagues this year. However, the chances of that have now dropped to 0%, as the 19-year-old will miss most, if not all, of 2026.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Per MLB.com's Kennedi Landry, Walcott will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery.

Sebastian Walcott — the Rangers top prospect, per @MLBPipeline — has a UCL tear and will miss most, if not all, of the 2026 season — kennedi landry (@kennlandry) February 12, 2026

If Walcott returns at the end of the year, it will not be at the MLB level.

Sebastian Walcott is a Big Loss

Sebastian Walcott will undergo Tommy John surgery. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Walcott is the No. 1 prospect in the organization for a reason. Along with that, the 2023 international signee is ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the entire MLB.

Last season, the infielder slashed .255/.355/.386 with 13 home runs, 59 RBI, 32 stolen bases, 70 walks and 121 total hits in 124 games played. He spent the whole year in Double-A, and was not doubt going to start the season in Triple-A in 2026.

Defensively, Walcott has played the left side of the infield. A majority of his time has been spent at shortstop, but he has played a little bit of third base. It is reasonable to assume he has the ability to play second base, as well.

The reason this is such a big loss is the lack of depth Texas has at second base and the infield as a whole. Josh Smith will most likely be the starting second baseman on the 26-man roster, but there are not many players behind him. Walcott had a real chance to compete for a big league roster spot and even regular playing time at Globe Life Field.

With Walcott out, the Rangers will have to pivot to other options. Ezequiel Duran and Justin Foscue are both going to get more opportunities. Additionally, Sam Haggerty can platoon at the position if needed.

There is still a hole at second base. Smith has only played 41.0 career innings at second base, but he should hold it down until Texas can find a permanent replacement. Walcott will not be that replacement in 2026, but as he recovers, look for him to play more second base.

Recommended Articles