Former MLB Executive Pitches Bold Trade Between Texas Rangers and White Sox
One of the most surprising developments in the MLB thus far this season has been the struggles of the Texas Rangers' offense.
Coming into the campaign, several analysts believed that they put together the deepest, most talented 1-through-9 in the sport. It was hard to argue against that given how much talent the team had.
Established All-Stars such as second baseman Marcus Semien, shortstop Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia are the foundation. Younger players such as catcher Jonah Heim and third baseman Josh Jung have already been All-Stars as well.
Left fielder Wyatt Langford is emerging into a star already and Josh Smith is amongst the best utility me in the game, winning the Silver Slugger Award in 2024.
There was an infusion of power to the lineup with the acquisition of Jake Burger from the Miami Marlins and the signing of Joc Pederson in free agency.
That all looked excellent on paper, but nothing has translated yet to the field.
The Rangers are 17-18, squandering some incredible pitching performances because of an offense that cannot get on track. Currently, they are ranked 29th in runs scored, falling woefully short of expectations.
There is troubling production at several spots, with Burger being demoted for a reset because of his struggles and Father Time winning the battle against Semien.
But, arguably, their most glaring hole is at center field, where Leody Tavares was placed on waivers over the weekend and top prospect Evan Carter struggles to regain the form he showed in 2023.
With no clear-cut answers to address the need in-house, Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) has suggested the team look for help outside of the organization.
He has pitched a blockbuster trade idea with the Chicago White Sox that involves All-Star Luis Robert Jr. coming to Texas in exchange for two prospects, center fielder Dylan Dreiling and left-handed pitcher Kohl Drake.
It is fair to wonder how much of an upgrade he would be given the incredibly slow start he as gotten off to. Robert has a .195/.313/.354 slash line with five home runs, three doubles and an MLB-high 15 stolen bases.
Despite the underwhelming numbers and lack of established help around him, he has still produced a +3 Batting Run Value and has some elite barrel percentage, bat speed and walk rate numbers.
“Opposing teams can pitch around him because the White Sox have no one in their lineup to protect him. He could benefit from a change of scenery,” wrote Bowden.
Most importantly, Robert has been able to stay healthy thus far in 2025. His upside is immense and turning only 28 years old in August, he has plenty of productive seasons ahead.
The tools are there for him to make an impact across every facet of the game, and with the team sputtering, it is worth taking a shot on for the Rangers.