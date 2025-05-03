Just How Bad Has Texas Rangers Lineup Been After Falling Woefully Short of Expectations?
Coming into the 2025 MLB regular season, there were a lot of people who believed that the Texas Rangers had built the deepest, most talented lineup 1-through-9 in baseball.
They had established All-Stars in second baseman Marcus Semien, right fielder Adolis Garcia and shortstop Corey Seager as the foundation. Younger players such as third baseman Josh Jung and catcher Jonah Heim have been All-Stars as well.
There is an emerging star in left field, Wyatt Langford, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft that was on the Opening Day roster in 2024. Josh Smith won a Silver Slugger Award last season.
On top of all of that talent, the team also addressed their need for more power in the lineup, acquiring first baseman Jake Burger from the Miami Marlins in a trade and signing designated hitter Joc Pederson in free agency.
More depth was added with the free agent signings of outfielder Kevin Pillar and catcher Kyle Higashioka.
The Rangers possessed a ton of talent and manager Bruce Bochy was afforded the opportunity to mix and match when need be given how good the team’s depth is.
Unfortunately for Texas, games are played on the field and not on paper.
What was thought to be arguably the best lineup in baseball has turned into arguably the biggest disappointment through the first month.
The Rangers has been abysmal, recording a team slash line of .229/.285/.367 through 32 games, ranking 24th, 28th and 24th, respectively, in the MLB.
That has led to Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report placing Texas at No. 26 in his starting nine rankings with the team falling woefully short of expectations through April.
Burger has been demoted to Triple-A to reset and figure things out after producing an OPS+ of 62 with a -0.7 WAR. It would not be a stretch to say their other addition, Pederson, is the worst hitter in baseball thus far this season with only eight hits in 74 at-bats and has yet to hit a home run.
Father Time looks to be winning its battle against Semien, who has a .188/.273/.250 slash line, showing some concerning signs with his production.
Smith, Seager and Langford remain consistent producers along with Heim and Jung. But it will take more than five players to get this lineup to the level many expected them to be capable of performing at.
With a 16-16 record and some issues beginning to arise in the bullpen, getting the offense on track would be a massive help to the team.