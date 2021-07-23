Former Ranger Nelson Cruz Traded: How It Affects The Market For Joey Gallo

As the trading deadline approaches, how does the Nelson Cruz trade affect the Rangers and other teams' interest in Joey Gallo?

The Minnesota Twins announced they have parted ways with former Texas Rangers outfielder Nelson Cruz, trading him and right-handed minor league pitcher Calvin Faucher to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for right-handed minor league pitchers Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman.

Cruz, who turned 41 on July 1, was in the Rangers organization from 2006 through the 2013 season, and left as a free agent.

Ryan, a 25-year old right-hander, leaves the Rays organization as their No. 10 prospect on MLB.com. He posted a 4-3 record in 57 innings pitched at Triple-A Durham this season while posting a 3.63 ERA.

Strotman, a 24-year old right-hander, was the Rays' No. 17 prospect and had a 7-2 record in 58.1 innings pitched at Triple-A Durham this season while managing a 3.36 ERA.

In exchange for Cruz and Faucher, the Twins receive two hard-throwing pitching prospects that are close to big-league ready.

How does this affect the Rangers? The market on what they could receive in exchange for Joey Gallo seems to be developing.

Trade rumors surrounding Gallo have been heard all season. As of right now, Gallo's trade value might be as high as it's ever been. He's been on a tear recently, although he's cooled off just a bit along with the rest of the bats on their current nine-game losing streak.

What's the target return general manager Chris Young or president of baseball operations Jon Daniels would expect to see for Gallo? They're going to want a haul, and rightfully so. Pitching is always at a premium during the trade deadline, and logic would dictate he's more valuable than Cruz.

If this is truly a rebuilding time for the Rangers, they should certainly seek more rather than less. Gallo still has a year of club control, which makes him more than just a half-season 'rental player.'

If Young and company have decided a trade is in the cards for Gallo, and they play those cards right, the organization could end up with some valuable pieces to build for the future.

