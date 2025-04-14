Former Texas Rangers Reliever's Asking Price in Free Agency Revealed
The Texas Rangers spent the offseason figuring out how to get themselves back to the playoffs.
After winning the World Series in 2023, the Rangers missed out on the postseason altogether last year. Injuries and poor pitching held the team back.
In the offseason, the Rangers traded away their first baseman to acquire a reliever in Robert Garcia. Along with that, Texas signed Chris Martin, Hoby Milner, Shawn Armstrong, Luke Jackson and Jacob Webb.
All of those relievers have made a serious impact for Texas out of the bullpen. In fact, they are a big reason why the Rangers are 9-7 to begin the season.
On the year, the Rangers' bullpen has the sixth-most strikeouts, the fifth-most saves and they have kept the ball in the yard. Their ERA is 4.37, but the team has been solid in relief, nonetheless.
David Robertson would have made the bullpen even better, but he chose not to return to the team in free agency this offseason. But, he was very affordable.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Robertson set a price tag of $10 million for himself.
That price might be a little bit high considering what the Rangers were able to get for much less.
Texas is paying a combined $9.5 million to Martin, Milner and Jackson. Those three pitchers have been the main options out of the bullpen for Texa and they are pitching extremely well.
Jackson has five saves, Martin has 12 strikeouts with a 2.25 ERA and four holds, while Milner has yet to allow a run this year. Signing these three pitchers to one-year contracts for less money is turning out to be a much better deal than paying Robertson what he was asking for.
That is not to say Robertson would not have made an impact.
The 40-year-old made 68 appearances in 2024 for the Rangers, threw 72.0 innings, allowed a .202 batting average and he had a 12.4 K/9. The right-hander was one of the better relievers in baseball with those stats.
As it stands right now, Robertson has yet to be signed. The price tag has not changed and teams are refusing to bite on it. The Rangers are not looking to make any moves at the moment, so a reunion is most likely not happening.
There are plenty of clubs that could use Robertson's veteran presence in the bullpen, but Texas does not seem to be one of them.