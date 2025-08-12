Four Intriguing Rangers Prospects Highlighted As Top Minor League Performers
After the trade deadline, rankings for prospects within a ballclub will change.
With departures, players will rise to take their place or some might be falling after the season they've had thus far.
Abimelec Ortiz should benefit from a rise within the Texas Rangers organization, primarily through the eyes of the front office, with the tear he has been on.
Named the Rangers Minor League Player of the Month, Ortiz, with three others, earned recognition for their performances in July.
On A Tear At The Plate
Sitting as the No. 18-ranked prospect for the Rangers, Ortiz found his rhythm at the plate in July, slashing .341/.400/.682. He finished third in the league for batting average.
With seven homeruns, 17 RBI, eight walks drawn and 18 runs scored in 21 games with Double-A Frisco, he also led the Texas League in home runs, slugging percentage, OPS, total bases, extra-base hits, RBI and doubles.
The Rangers rewarded Ortiz for his play by promoting him to Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 5, and he has been even better there in his limited action.
In six games thus far, he has a .444 batting average with four home runs and 13 RBI.
The 23-year-old prospect's production has seemingly all come at once, with over half of his 20 home runs taking place since the start of July.
The 2023 Tom Grieve Rangers Minor League Player of the Year could be looking at his second award if he keeps up this production level through the season's final month.
Dominant On The Mound And In The Field
Right-handed pitcher Caden Scarborough won Starting Pitcher of the Month after a dominant five showings where he finished with a 1.40 ERA in 19.1 innings pitched with 23 strikeouts.
Listed as the No. 8 prospect in Texas' pipeline, the 2023 draft pick has started to succeed in Single-A Hickory, including a 4.1 inning appearance of one-hit ball with seven strikeouts to start the season.
Tallying a 3.09 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 70.0 innings, Scarborough could see a promotion to end the season.
Gerado Carrillo was named Reliever of the Month, allowing just one run in 8.1 innings pitched over nine relief appearances. Positing a 0.840 WHIP in Double-A Frisco with 11 strikeouts to just three walks (one intentional).
In his return from Tommy John surgery, he has started to see success, with nearly a third of his appearances and innings this year coming in July.
Infielder Casey Cook was tabbed the Defender of the Month after finishing with a .986 fielding percentage. In 201 innings, Cook only committed one error, a throwing miscue on a backhand double play, but had played a part in six successful double play turns in the month.
The second baseman who was drafted out of North Carolina has spent the 2025 season in High-A Hub City after debuting in Hickory last season.