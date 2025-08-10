Wyatt Langford, Adolis Garcia Make Dazzling Back-to-Back Catches for Rangers
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers have struggled against the Philadelphia Phillies this weekend, but Rangers fans can’t blame the defense for their shortcomings in this series.
In the second inning of Sunday’s game against the Phils, starting center fielder Wyatt Langford and right fielder Adolis García played a game of “anything you can do I can do better” with a pair of fly balls hit their way.
The Phillies’ bats have been loud in the first two games of the series, as Philadelphia outscored Texas, 12-3, in the first two games. The second inning featured two of the team’s top sluggers, catcher J.T. Realmuto and right fielder Nick Castellanos to lead off the inning.
Langford and García’s Incredible Catches
Realmuto stepped up first. The Rangers had just taken the lead, 2-0, in the first after a two-run home run by designated hitter Joc Pederson. He was hoping to get the Phillies back on the board. The right-handed hitting Realmuto went opposite field on Rangers starter Patrick Corbin and put a shot into the right-center field gap.
It looked like Langford and García might be on a collision course with one another. But, at the last moment, the ball flew by García, and a sliding Langford made an incredible catch for the first out.
It’s possible García took exception — or Castellanos just wanted to try and bloop a hit into right field. But, the veteran Phillies outfielder went opposite field on Corbin, too. He didn’t catch his with as much barrel as Realmuto did and García had to sprint in to make the catch.
García dove, but the ball caught the heel of his glove and came out. Fortunately, the baseball hit García's left shoudler and he was able to reach out with his right hand to secure the ball before it hit the ground. The first base umpire was right on top of the call.
Defense has been part of Texas’ formula all season. Entering the game the Rangers led Major League Baseball in errorless games with 88 this season. The Houston Astros are second with 81. As a team, the Rangers have a fielding percentage of .991 which is best in baseball. Plus, Texas leads MLB with 71 defensive runs saved.
Next Up for Texas
The Rangers are gearing up for the final three games of this homestand as they will host the Arizona Diamondbacks from Monday-Wednesday. The final game of the series features a reunion between new Rangers starter Merrill Kelly and his former team. The Diamondbacks dealt him to the Rangers for three pitching prospects at the trade deadline.
After a day off on Thursday to travel, Texas starts a seven-game road trip with a three-game set at Toronto on Friday. After that series is complete, the Rangers head to Kansas City for a four-game series with the Royals starting next Monday.
Texas has not been a good road team this season and needs to turn that around if it hopes to stay in the race for the American League West Division or an AL Wild Card berth. The Rangers are 24-35 on the road and their last road trip saw them go 2-5 against the Los Angeles Angels and the Seattle Mariners.