Fourth White House Visit Still A Thrill For Texas Rangers Manager Bruce Bochy
ARLINGTON — A trip to the White House never gets old, even if you've visited multiple times.
In the case of Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, the club's visit with President Biden on the South Lawn at 3 p.m. (CT) Thursday (airing on C-SPAN) will be his fourth official visit as a World Series champion.
"It's symbolic of what you accomplished the year before," said Bochy, who, along with players, staff, and front office personnel, will take part in a ceremony with the President. "I've talked about how winning the World Series is the gift that keeps on giving. You get a tour of the White House. That's a beautiful place. It's a historic moment for the club. Only one team gets to do it."
Bochy won the World Series as the manager of the San Francisco Giants in 2010, 2012, and 2014, each time joining the team for a meeting with former President Barack Obama during the following season.
Bochy's fondest memory was the first visit in 2011.
"To go there as part of baseball tradition, winning the World Series; that was really cool for me," he said. "President Obama, just he and I sitting there talking baseball and sports. That was Pretty cool."
Bochy joked that his conversation with Obama didn't get too deep. "It's not like we were covering the Middle East," he said.
