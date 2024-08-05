World Series Champion Texas Rangers Visiting White House, President Biden During Thursday Ceremony
ARLINGTON — The World Series Champion Texas Rangers are finally making it to the White House.
The club will visit President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C. at 3 p.m. (CT) Thursday.
The White House announced the visit on Sunday. President Biden will host the team on the South Lawn for a ceremony paying tribute to the Rangers' championship.
The Rangers, who started as the Washington Senators in 1961 before moving to Arlington and becoming the Texas Rangers in 1972, are invited to the White House as is custom for the World Series champions and championship teams from other sports, including the NFL and NBA.
The Rangers won their first World Series title in November, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games on Nov. 1.
Rangers general manager Chris Young, manager Bruce Bochy and players, coaches, and field staff from the 2023 title team are stopping in Washington on Wednesday on their way to New York for a series against the Yankees which starts Friday. They'll spend the night in DC before continuing to New York City on Thursday evening.
Bochy has previously visited the White House three times during President Barack Obama's tenure in 2011, 2013, and 2015 after leading the San Francisco Giants to three titles.
The last time a North Texas sports team visited the White House was the Dallas Mavericks in January 2012 after winning the 2011 NBA Finals. Before that, the Dallas Stars visited the White House and President Bill Clinton in March 2000 after winning the 1999 Stanley Cup.
