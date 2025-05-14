Has Versatile Utility Man Josh Smith Been Rangers Best Position Player?
The Texas Rangers seem to finally be rounding into form after a difficult start to the 2025 season.
The Rangers have seen their lineup rank among the worst in the league in a number of key offensive categories for much of March, April and May as the team's pitching staff has kept the team afloat.
But two straight wins to close out a series against a legitimate American League contender in the Detroit Tigers served as a springboard into two more wins against the hapless Colorado Rockies.
Texas had lost seven of its last nine before this stretch, which has jumped the team's record back above .500 to 22-21.
But as stars like Marcus Semien and Adolis Garcia have struggled while key new acquisitions like Jake Burger and Joc Pederson have floundered, utility man Josh Smith has done immense work to provide the team with defensive versatility and a reliably hot bat.
Smith has made at least one appearance at every position on the diamond except pitcher and catcher, and he has already turned in 1.4 bWAR worth of value.
Among Rangers position players, that mark trails only superstar shortstop Corey Seager.
Writing for MLB.com, analyst Jeffrey Lutz broke down seven of the top utility players in the league so far this season, and Smith of course earned recognition.
"After winning an AL Silver Slugger for utility players in 2024, Smith has far exceeded last year's production so far in '25 while adding two more positions to his repertoire," Lutz wrote. "Texas has spent the first seven weeks of the season looking for offense, and if the Rangers could find more versions of Smith their problems would probably be solved."
There is much truth to that last statement.
The 27-year-old Louisiana native and LSU product has found a whole new level offensively in 2025.
Smith provided immense value to his team last year when he slashed .258/.337/.394 while defending well at numerous positions, but now, he is slashing .310/.389/.466 while playing pretty much everywhere.
His OPS+ of 146 puts him well above the average Major League hitter, and his defensive value far exceeds most of his peers as well.
Smith has become a chess piece that manager Bruce Bochy has at his disposal to give any other starter aside from catcher Jonah Heim a day off, or he can take over in the case of an injury or protracted slump.
The organization's decision to move Joey Gallo to the New York Yankees in 2021 continues to pay dividends as Smith reaches new heights.