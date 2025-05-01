Texas Rangers Demote Struggling Slugger in Bid to 'Reset' Offense
It has been a miserable season at the plate so far for the Texas Rangers.
The Rangers rank 25th in MLB in wRC+ as a team at 90, and they are 27th among all clubs in runs scored with 103.
One of the main culprits in the team's offensive futility has been first baseman Jake Burger, one of the team's primary off-season acquisitions.
After weeks of struggles, the situation has finally come to a head.
According to a post on X by insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Rangers are demoting Burger and calling first baseman Blaine Crim up from Triple-A Round Rock. Texas had not formally announced the move.
Burger owns a slash line of .186/.229/.330, all far, far below his career averages.
In his five seasons in the Major Leagues, Burger has never produced an OPS+ of less than 100. To this point in the season, his mark is 61.
The 29-year-old had three hits on Tuesday, but an 0-for-5 effort with four strikeouts put him right back into the depths of his slump on Wednesday.
The team likely hopes that Crim could possibly provide a spark, as his .930 OPS so far with the Express reflects a hitter playing with confidence and rhythm.
Those traits have been lacking with Texas, and though Burger is the one paying the price on Thursday, he's not the only acquisition that has failed to produce.
Joc Pederson was recently mired in an 0-for-41 skid before finally getting a hit last week.
The Rangers just dropped three games out of four to the Athletics, and they currently occupy fourth place in the American League West with a 16-16 record.