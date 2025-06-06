Have Rangers Been Biggest Disappointment in Major League Baseball?
The Texas Rangers have been underwhelming to say the least. But has the team's offensive struggles been the biggest disappointment in the MLB this year?
The Rangers were a popular pick to bounce back from a disappointing 2024 and win the American League West, or at least compete for it with the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners.
With Jacob deGrom having his best and healthiest season in Texas, Patrick Corbin seemlingly revived after his worst days with the Washington Nationals, and Nathan Eovaldi putting together yet another solid year at the mound, it would suggest that the Rangers' lineup would just have to be average for the team to cruise to at least the Wild Card round.
The Rangers' Disappointing Offense
But the opposite is true, as Texas is hitting at a rate comparable to some of the worst teams in the MLB. Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller took it a step further in his "Bold MLB Takes 60 Games into 2025 Season" list Thursday morning by saying the Rangers have been the "biggest disappointment in baseball".
"The Rangers have been shut out eight times and held to a single run on 12 occasions," Miller notes. "They did manage to win three of those one-run performances, but it is inconceivable that a team with Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Adolis Garcia, Joc Pederson, Wyatt Langford, Josh Smith, Josh Jung, Jake Burger, etc. has been held to zero or one run in 20 of 61 (32.7 percent) games played.
Several of Texas' key players from its 2023 World Series run are having down years. Semien is slashing .200/.290/.271 with just 21 RBIs en route to being placed towards the bottom of the lineup. Garcia is slashing .212/.258/.369 with just seven home runs. He has been a home run-reliant power hitter who has not hit home runs at a high rate.
Pederson is in contention as the worst free agent signing of the year, slashing .131/.269/.238 with two home runs and six RBIs.
After 60 games, the Rangers' fate as buyers or sellers is not fully sealed. Selling might not be worth it with all the expected veteran assets likely being at an all-time low in market value. It's a difficult spot to be in.