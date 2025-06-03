Resurgence of Jacob deGrom Couldn't Come at Better Time for Rangers
The Texas Rangers enter June as one of the most perplexing and underwhelming teams in all of baseball. The offense that carried them to World Series glory just two seasons ago has become virtually unrecognizable, leading to the team's rough start.
Despite their horrid results at the plate, though, the Rangers have surprisingly been able to keep themselves afloat in the AL West.
They held a 29-31 record on Monday and are just four games back of the division-leading Seattle Mariners.
Much of this is due to Texas' pitching staff, who has been carrying the brunt of the load while the lineup continues to struggle.
One veteran starter in particular has stood out among the rest in this regard, and that's the resurgent Jacob deGrom.
After essentially missing the last two seasons with injury, the future Hall of Famer has recaptured his elite form on the mound, currently holding a 5-2 record, 2.42 ERA and 0.98 WHIP.
The Rangers are finally getting the version of deGrom they were looking for when they signed him to that massive five-year, $185 million contract back in 2022, and it couldn't come at a more needed time, either.
The team's already-loaded rotation has been bolstered considerably by deGrom's resurgence, which has, in turn, lessened the burden on the rest of the staff that has already had several key pieces spend stints on the injured list this season.
Former top draft choice Jack Leiter has already spent time recovering from injury this season, and now the team's ERA leader, Nathan Eovaldi, is set to miss some time with a triceps injury.
Having a veteran and former two-time NL Cy Young winner like deGrom to step in and take the leading role in Eovaldi's absence is invaluable for manager Bruce Bochy as he continues to shuffle around his lineup in an attempt to spark something at the plate.
Simply put, deGrom has become a crucial piece of the rotation's success in 2025.
Without him, it's hard to imagine the team keeping afloat the way they have been able to thus far.
It may have taken a couple of years longer than the team would have liked, but Texas finally has the ace they were looking for in deGrom.
Now, they'll have to figure out how to get the offense back on track to avoid wasting the remaining years of his prime.