How Did Texas Rangers Players Perform At Hometown All-Star Game In Arlington?
ARLINGTON — Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy became the second manager to lead his team to an All-Star Game win with the American League's 5-3 victory Tuesday at Globe Life Field.
Bochy, managing the AL with his World Series-winning coaching staff, joined Tony LaRussa as the only managers to win an All-Star Game in both leagues.
Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien started in place of the Houston Astros' injured Jose Altuve and was 1 for 2 with a run scored. Semien led off the third inning and scored on Juan Soto's two-run double.
The National League took a 3-0 lead on Shohei Ohtani's three-run homer after Ketel Marte reached on what was originally ruled a fielding error on Semien. It was later appropriately changed to an infield single because the exit velocity of the line shot at Semien's feet was measured at 109.5 mph.
Semien got redemption by starting a 4-6-3 to help end the inning.
Rangers shortstop Corey Seager flew out 402-feet to deep centerfield in his lone plate appearance as a pinch-hitter in the fifth inning.
Rangers closer Kirby Yates had two strikeouts in a perfect eighth inning.
Before the game, four Texas Rangers Baseball Hall of Fame members, including Adrian Beltré, who will be inducted on Sunday. Beltré, flanked by Hall of Fame pitchers Nolan Ryan and Fergie Jenkins, threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Hall of Fame catcher Pudge Rodriguez.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.