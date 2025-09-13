How Marcus Semien Could Progress Back into the Rangers Lineup from Injury
The Texas Rangers’ regular season ends on Sept. 28. Will Marcus Semien be on the field for that final game? He hopes so.
Semien told The Dallas Morning News (subscription required) on Thursday that he hasn’t ruled out a return to the lineup by the end of the regular season. Semien fouled a pitch off his foot during a game on Aug. 21 at Kansas City. After a few days of medical tests and doctor consultation, he was diagnosed with a fracture of the third metatarsal in his foot and a lisfranc sprain.
The timeline to return was four to six weeks. He just passed the third week of his recovery timetable. While talking to reporters, he outlined what’s next in the hopes that he can contribute something to the Rangers’ late playoff push.
Marcus Semien’s Potential Timeline to Return
Semien is out of the walking boot that he was required to wear after the injury. Per the News, he is also simulating movement in the batter’s box to test his lower body. If all goes well, then the next benchmarks are clear.
Semien hopes that he’s able to hit with the team when they arrive in Houston on Monday for a critical three-game series with the Astros, one that could determine the legitimacy of Texas’ playoff hopes. Assuming no setback after the hitting session, he’ll run on the foot when the Rangers return home to face the Miami Marlins on Sept. 19.
Semien admitted that a six-week timetable was the “perfect” scenario. But a six-week timeline doesn’t get him back on the field by the end of the regular season. He could be available for the postseason, if there is one. Hence his hope that he can speed things up, if he hits these checkpoints. He admits he's pushing it.
The 34-year-old Semien is one of modern baseball’s rarities — an everyday player. Since 2021, when he played one season for the Toronto Blue Jays, he has played in at least 159 games. In 2021 and in 2023, the latter of which was the Rangers’ World Series season, he played in all 162 games. He played in 161 games in 2022, his first with Texas, and 159 games last season.
He has been a perplexingly slow starter at the plate since he signed with the Rangers and if his season were to end today, he would have his worst year offensively with the Rangers. He is slashing .230/.305/.364 with 15 home runs and 64 RBI. He has three more years left on a seven-year, $175 million deal he signed before the 2022 season.
Without Semien, the Rangers have used several players at second base, including Ezequiel Duran, Cody Freeman and Dylan Moore. They’ve helped Texas cut Houston’s lead in the American League West to two games going into Friday’s game with the New York Mets.