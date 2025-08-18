Rangers Star Marcus Semien Reaches New Career Milestone
The Texas Rangers haven't had many reasons to celebrate as of late, dipping below .500 again after losing the series to the Toronto Blue Jays. However, one of their players will be able to celebrate reaching a new career milestone.
Marcus Semien, the defensive stalwart at second base, reached career 800 RBI after he hit a second-inning two-run home run that gave the Rangers the only lead they needed to win the finale and avoid getting swept.
Dealing with an issue to his hand that called into his status for the final game of this set, the star second baseman was inserted back into the lineup. He finished with a 3-for-4 day that included the home run that allowed him to reach that career milestone.
Despite his slow starts, which Rangers fans have become accustomed to seeing at the beginning of seasons with his 2025 start being the worst of his career, Semien seems to have turned a corner as of late to find his groove.
As it sits now, the second baseman is having one of his best performances at the plate in terms of barrel percentage, barreling up balls 6.6% of the time while also having one of his highest average exit velocities of his career.
One of Semien's noticeable changes has been his willingness to swing at the first pitch he sees, especially after being moved lower into the batting order. While early in his career he was only swinging 23% of the time, for the 2025 season, that number has climbed to 38.3%.
Nearly half of his home runs have come since the beginning of July, and over the last 10 games, he has a .243 average with nine hits, two home runs, six RBI and six runs. While those numbers are still a far cry from his June performance when he finished with a .324 average, 18 runs and 16 RBI, his recent performance has indicated he has figured things out at the plate.
One Of The Best At Driving In Runs
Since arriving in Texas in 2022, Semien is second on the team in RBI (318) during that span behind only Adolis Garcia (337). However, he has the most runs driven in for their career out of any of his teammates, now at 800.
He ranks 23rd in MLB among active RBI leaders, trailing Aaron Judge, who is at No. 22 with 807. His next closest teammate is Corey Seager, who has just over 660. With three years left on his contract, it's not out of the realm of possibilities that the Rangers' second baseman finishes with well over 1,000 career RBI.