Rangers' Marcus Semien Receives Good News After Getting X-Rays
The Texas Rangers continue to face defeat after enduring yet another loss against the Toronto Blue Jays. In a brutal 14-2 blowout on Saturday, the Rangers remain on a downward spiral. Missing out on the action tonight was Marcus Semien of the Rangers, leaving him unable to offer any support or assistance on the field.
His hands were tied — he was out of the lineup on Saturday as the franchise attempted to come out on top over the Blue Jays, but their efforts were no match for Toronto. Part of the negative outcome could be attributed to the absence of Semien.
Marcus Semien Receives X-Ray Results
Marcus Semien, 34, was unfortunately out of the lineup on Saturday, which marked the second matchup of a three-game set against the Blue Jays. Already in a dilemma after losing the first game 6-5, Texas made a dire attempt to pull itself back up. The franchise currently sits at No. 3 in the American League West and holds a record of 61-63.
Semien had been experiencing a sore left wrist, requiring the Rangers to take action and send him for X-rays, forcing him out of the lineup. According to the Associated Press, the infielder was hit by a 91 mph fastball during Friday's game. Although he remained in the game, he is now feeling the ill effects and is paying the consequences.
Fortunately for Semien and his team, Shawn McFarland of Dallas News (subscription required) shared on X that his results came back negative, settling alarms that were previously raised. A major concern was that Semien could have suffered a fracture. Tonight's news couldn't have been any better for Texas — they can finally take a breath.
"That's great news for us," said manager Bruce Bochy, per the Associated Press report. "We'll check on him tomorrow, see where he's at and if he's available."
As Texas heads into their third consecutive matchup against Toronto on Sunday afternoon, it's unclear whether Semien will be making an appearance. For the Rangers' sake, considering the good news he received from his X-ray results, fans are hoping that he will be able to return.
Friday's game was undoubtedly disheartening for the franchise, but they don't have to stay down for long. Ideally, Semien will be back in action, but if he's not, the team will need to do some quick thinking in order to fill the gaps.