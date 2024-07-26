How To Watch, Listen, Stream Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays
The Texas Rangers head to Toronto to face the Blue Jays in a three-game series after a well-timed sweep of the worst team in baseball.
The Rangers (51-52) have won five straight games, including a four-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox that ended Thursday with a 2-1 win. The streak has put the Rangers back in position in the American League West.
Texas is just 2.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the divisional race. More importantly, the Rangers are now in a position where they can buy at the trade deadline as opposed to sell, which seemed to be the lean less than a week ago.
What might the Rangers try to get at the deadline? Likely another bat to help the offense? Perhaps another starting pitcher to help bolster the rotation? Maybe a reliever to augment the bullpen? It probably won’t be all three, so the Rangers have to prioritize.
Some see the Blue Jays (52-51) are 9.5 games back in the AL East and some see them as sellers at the deadline. But would Toronto have anything that might interest the Rangers?
Entering the series, all Texas is interested in is more wins.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.
How to Watch, Listen to Rangers vs. Blue Jays
Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Canada
Friday’s Game
Time: 6:07 p.m. CT
Television: AppleTV+. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: LHP Andrew Heaney (4-10, 3.60)
Toronto Blue Jays: LHP Yusei Kikuchi (4-9, 4.54)
Satuday’s Game
Time: 2:07 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Michael Lorenzen (5-5, 3.53)
Toronto Blue Jays: RHP Kevin Gausman (8-8, 4.55)
Sunday’s Game
Time: 12:37 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Jon Gray (5-4, 3.73)
Toronto Blue Jays: RHP José Berríos (8-8, 4.08)
Remaining Series in July/August
July 29-31: at St. Louis Cardinals
Aug. 2-4: vs. Boston
Aug. 5-7: vs. Houston
Aug. 9-11: at New York Yankees
Aug. 12-14: at Boston
Aug. 15-18: vs. Minnesota
Aug. 19-21: vs. Pittsburgh
Aug. 23-25: at Cleveland
Aug. 27-29: at Chicago White Sox
Aug. 30-Sept. 1: vs. Oakland
