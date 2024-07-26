Inside The Rangers

How To Watch, Listen, Stream Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays

With the trade deadline in sight, the Texas Rangers hit to the road to face the Toronto Blue Jays with a five-game winning streak.

Matthew Postins

Jul 10, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen (23) throws in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.
Jul 10, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen (23) throws in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Texas Rangers head to Toronto to face the Blue Jays in a three-game series after a well-timed sweep of the worst team in baseball.  

The Rangers (51-52) have won five straight games, including a four-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox that ended Thursday with a 2-1 win. The streak has put the Rangers back in position in the American League West.

Texas is just 2.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the divisional race. More importantly, the Rangers are now in a position where they can buy at the trade deadline as opposed to sell, which seemed to be the lean less than a week ago.

What might the Rangers try to get at the deadline? Likely another bat to help the offense? Perhaps another starting pitcher to help bolster the rotation? Maybe a reliever to augment the bullpen? It probably won’t be all three, so the Rangers have to prioritize.

Some see the Blue Jays (52-51) are 9.5 games back in the AL East and some see them as sellers at the deadline. But would Toronto have anything that might interest the Rangers?

Entering the series, all Texas is interested in is more wins.

Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.

How to Watch, Listen to Rangers vs. Blue Jays

Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Canada

Friday’s Game

Time: 6:07 p.m. CT

Television: AppleTV+. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.

Probable pitchers

Texas Rangers: LHP Andrew Heaney (4-10, 3.60)

Toronto Blue Jays: LHP Yusei Kikuchi (4-9, 4.54)

Satuday’s Game

Time: 2:07 p.m. CT

Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.

Probable pitchers

Texas Rangers: RHP Michael Lorenzen (5-5, 3.53)

Toronto Blue Jays: RHP Kevin Gausman (8-8, 4.55)

Sunday’s Game

Time: 12:37 p.m. CT

Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.

Probable pitchers

Texas Rangers: RHP Jon Gray (5-4, 3.73)

Toronto Blue Jays: RHP José Berríos (8-8, 4.08)

Remaining Series in July/August

July 29-31: at St. Louis Cardinals

Aug. 2-4: vs. Boston

Aug. 5-7: vs. Houston

Aug. 9-11: at New York Yankees

Aug. 12-14: at Boston

Aug. 15-18: vs. Minnesota

Aug. 19-21: vs. Pittsburgh

Aug. 23-25: at Cleveland

Aug. 27-29: at Chicago White Sox

Aug. 30-Sept. 1: vs. Oakland

Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers the Texas Rangers for Fan Nation/SI and also writes about the Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies. He also covers the Big 12 for HeartlandCollegeSports.com.

