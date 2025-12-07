Rangers Head for MLB Winter Meetings with Extensive To-Do List

The Texas Rangers had made big splashes at the winter meetings in the past. It was at the 1988 winter meetings that they signed Nolan Ryan. It was at the 2000 winter meetings that they signed Alex Rodriguez.

Texas is not expected to make that sort of a seismic move this week. The Rangers already made a significant one to improve their outfield in trading for the New York Mets’ Brandon Nimmo. But the deal cost them All-Star second baseman Marcus Semien.

President of baseball operations Chris Young has already laid out what is left on the Rangers’ to-do list this offseason — sign a catcher, add at least one starting pitcher and rebuild the bullpen. How will the winter meetings — and the events surrounding the meetings — fit into those goals?

Free Agency

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The winter meetings used to be a free-for-all when it came to free-agent signings. But, as USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported on Sunday, one MLB general manager told him he expects these winter meetings to be “boring.”

This week could be less about making deals and more about laying the groundwork. The Rangers used last year’s winter meetings to lay the groundwork to re-sign pitcher Nathan Eovaldi to a three-year deal, an announcement that came shortly after the meetings concluded.

Texas needs a catcher to go along with Kyle Higashioka after non-tendering Jonah Heim. The emphasis could be on a left-handed bat with good on-base skills. Former Houston catcher Victor Caratini is a switch-hitting catcher who hit 12 home runs and had .324 on-base percentage last season. he’s the best of the budget options behind J.T. Realmuto.

The Rangers could swing another trade, especially if it helps them shed more payroll. But they’ve saved more than $20 million in dealing Semien and non-tendering four arbitration-eligible players, including outfielder Adolis Garcia.

Young also told reporters last week that the team is actively engaged with most of last year’s relievers that are free agents and hopes to re-sign some of them.

MLB Draft Lottery

Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Rangers are eligible for the MLB draft lottery after failing to make the playoffs for the second straight year. Texas was in last year’s draft lottery and had the eight-best odds to win the No. 1 pick. It ended up selecting No. 12 overall. The Rangers selected prep shortstop Gavin Fien.

This time the Rangers have the 11th worst odds to claim the No. 1 pick. Based on worst order of winning percentage, Texas will have the No. 14 pick in that round and in each successive round. The first-round pick will be determined by the lottery order — which is the first six picks — but if Texas fails to get a lottery pick it should settle somewhere in around No. 14.

The draft lottery is Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. central.

Rule 5 Draft

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Rule 5 draft is set for Wednesday at 1 p.m. central. This draft is for prospects that have played either four years of minor league ball and were signed after their 19th birthday, or five years of minor league ball and were signed before their 18th birthday and haven’t been moved to a 40-man roster. The Rangers protected three of their prospects from this draft last month. But nearly 30 prospects could be eligible for the MLB and the minor league Rule 5 draft, per Baseball America (subscription required).

The Rangers could be active. Teams must have an open 40-man spot to select a player and the Rangers only have 34 players. If they pick a player, they must put him on the 40-man immediately and pay that team $100,000. A recent success story is Delino Deshields Jr., who played five years for Texas after being selected in the 2014 Rule 5 draft.

The Rangers could use this draft to find a catcher or relief help that is close to or ready for an MLB promotion.

