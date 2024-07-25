Five And Very Alive! Max Scherzer Leads Texas Rangers To 5th Straight Win, 2.5 Games Back Of Astros In AL West
ARLINGTON — Max Scherzer looked like vintage Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers' offense added just enough to sweep the Chicago White Sox with a 2-1 win Thursday afternoon at Globe Life field.
It's the Rangers fifth consecutive win, tying their season-high, which pulled them within 2.5 games of the first-place Houston Astros in the American League West and 1.5 games back of the second-place Seattle Mariners.
The Rangers (51-52) are one game below .500 for the first time since June 2.
The Rangers start a three-game series against the last-place Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Friday. The MLB trade deadline is at 5 p.m. Tuesday when the club before Texas plays the middle game of a series in St. Louis.
Marcus Semien led off the third with a solo home run to tie it at 1-1. Nathaniel Lowe led off the fourth with a double and scored on Leody Taveras' groundout to tie it give Texas a 2-1 lead.
Jacob Latz had to be rescued by Jose Leclerc in the seventh after the White Sox put two with two outs. Leclerc ended the inning with one pitch on a groundout to first. David Robertson struck out two in two perfect innings to earn his second save this season.
Three thoughts from Thursday's game:
1. David Robertson Notches Two-Inning Save
David Robertson threw two perfect innings of relief to earn his second save of the season, first since May 5. It's the 177th save of his career. He's tied for 71st all-time in career saves with Kevin Gregg and Bryan Harvey.
2. Hard To Believe Stat
The Rangers four-game sweep of the White Sox is the first time at Globe Life Field for the club to win all games of a four-game series and first overall since they swept the Kansas City Royals in a four-game set on April 20-23, 2017, at Globe Life Park
3. Up Next
Left-hander Andrew Heaney (4-10, 3.60) faces lefty Yusei Kikuchi (4-9, 4.54) in the series opener against the Blue Jays at 6:07 p.m. Friday in Toronto.
