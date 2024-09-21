'It's Amazing What He's Doing.' Texas Rangers Bruce Bochy, Corey Seager In Awe Of Shohei Ohtani
ARLINGTON — On a certain level, Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy is glad Shohei Ohtani is in the National League now.
Ohtani, who started his Major League career with the Los Angeles Angels, would face the Rangers anywhere from 14 to 19 games per year, depending on the schedule. But, he signed a massive $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason. That means the Rangers only see him three games each year.
But that doesn’t mean Bochy and Rangers players such as Corey Seager aren’t paying attention to Ohtani's historic exploits with the Dodgers.
On Thursday Ohtani became the first player in Major League history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in the same season. He accomplished the feat in perhaps the greatest individual game in baseball history. He was 6-for-6 with 10 RBI and became the first big league player to hit three homers and steal two bases in a game as the Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins, 20-4.
“It’s amazing what he’s doing and how easy he makes it look,” Bochy said. “Not just the home runs, but the stolen bases and how he went off yesterday. It’s like he’s playing in a Little League park. That’s how easy it looked.”
Ohtani is only serving as a designated hitter this season as he continues his recovery from UCL surgery on his right elbow last year. Even as he’s limited to just hitting, he seems a near-certainty to win the National League MVP.
“I admire him,” Bochy said. “I appreciate watching the best players in the world play. I don’t get to see him as much, but I get to see him enough.”
Texas went to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers earlier this year. Los Angeles will come to Texas in 2025, with that series set for April 18-20.
No doubt Ohtani will sell out Globe Life Field.
Rangers shortstop Corey Seager should be on the field for that series. He had season-ending sports hernia surgery earlier this week. But the former Dodger admitted he was blown away by what Ohtani was able to accomplish on Thursday and this season.
“It’s hard not to be impressed, right?” Seager said. “First time anybody’s ever done that. It’s a really cool accomplishment for him. I’m really excited for him and it’s a great thing for baseball, what he’s been able to do and bring to the game. It’s fun to watch as a fan.”