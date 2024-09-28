Jacob deGrom Aces Final Test, Texas Rangers Homer Four Times To Beat Los Angeles Angels
ANAHEIM — Jacob deGrom got what he needed, and so did the Texas Rangers.
deGrom started his third and final game of 2024 on Friday, clearing a mental hurdle for the two-time Cy Young winner coming off June 2023 Tommy John surgery. Even with the Rangers out of contention, deGrom wanted to put the recovery mindset behind him ahead of the offseason.
He was pulled after holding the Los Angeles Angels to a run on four hits and striking out five in four innings in the Rangers; 5-2 win. Although he only threw 53 pitches, he was satisfied with his progress, and so were the Rangers.
No sense in overextending your recovering ace with two games left in the season.
"I felt like that was the best [start of the three]," deGrom said. "There's no reason to push it. Let's end it here and go into the offseason and treat it like a normal offseason."
The Rangers hit four home runs and Marcus Semien and Carson Kelly each had three hits. Kelly was a triple shy of hitting for the cycle. Wyatt Langford and Adolis Garcia homered during a three-run first inning. Kelly homered in the fourth, and Semien homered in the ninth.
Three thoughts from Friday's game:
1. Robertson and Yates
Texas has gone 43-5 in games in which David Robertson and Kirby Yates have pitched. The Rangers won their 15th consecutive game when both appeared, with the duo throwing scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth on Friday. The club has won 23 of the past 24 games they've both appeared. The only loss in that stretch was in extra innings in Boston on Aug. 12. Robertson earned his club-record 34th hold, and Yates earned his 32nd save. It's the first time the Rangers have had a reliever with 30 holds and 30 saves in the same season.
2. Marcus Semien Milestones
Marcus Semien recorded his 1,500th hit on Wednesday in Oakland, becoming one of 25 active players to reach the milestone. On Friday in Anaheim, Semien played his 1,500th game, which ranks 22nd among active players.
3. Up Next
Rangers left-hander Andrew Heaney (5-14, 3.98) faces Angels right-hander Griffin Canning (6-13, 5.24) in Game 2 at 8:38 p.m. Saturday.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.