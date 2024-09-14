Jacob deGrom Brings It Hard In First Start For Texas Rangers Since April 2023
Jacob deGrom is back and looks as good as ever.
The Texas Rangers right-hander made his first start since April 28, 2023, on Friday against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.
By every measure, it was an excellent return. deGrom held Seattle scoreless on four hits over 3 2/3 innings. He threw 61 pitches, including 41 strikes. deGrom left two men on with two outs in the fourth but left because he reached his pitch limit of 60 pitches. deGrom, 36, struck out four and walked none.
Walt Pennington took over and recorded the final out in the fourth.
deGrom threw 14 pitches in the first. Victor Robles led off with a single on a 1-1 90 mph slider but deGrom retired the next three batters, including on two strikeouts. He fell behind Randy Arozarena 3-0 but attacked him three consecutive four-seam fastballs, getting him looking twice before striking him out on a foul tip to end the inning.
He had a nine pitch second inning despite hitting the leadoff batter. He induced three infield flyouts.
deGrom allowed a two-out single to Julio Rodriguez and struck out two in a scoreless third. In the fourth, Luke Raley doubled to the right-center gap and Justin Turner singled to center before deGrom recorded the second out on a flyout to center. Pennington took over and got a groundout to keep the Mariners scoreless. deGrom left the game with a 2-0 lead.
deGrom had Tommy John surgery on June 12, 2023. It was his second such procedure. He first had the surgery in October 2010 when he was a minor league pitcher in the New York Mets organization.
