Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi Fuel Rangers Starters’ Impressive Season
The Texas Rangers had one of the best rotations in baseball in 2025, but it didn’t lead the franchise to a playoff berth.
One could argue that the Texas rotation was the best in franchise history. Three starters won at least 10 games and, if things had broken differently, a fourth could have reached that plateau. The starting staff had one of the best ERAs in baseball and one pitcher could have won the American League ERA title if he had the innings to qualify.
But injuries were an issue too. Two key starters missed at least two months of the season. One missed four months before returning. Another missed the entire season and needed elbow surgery. Even with the injuries, the Rangers displayed impressive depth.
Texas Rangers 2025 Rotation in Review
Season-Ending Rotation: RHP Jacob deGrom (12-8, 2.97, 30 G, 185 K, 37 BB, 0.92 WHIP), RHP Nathan Eovaldi (11-3, 1.73, 22 G, 129 K, 21 BB, 0.85 WHIP), RHP Jack Leiter (10-10, 3.86, 29 G, 148 K, 67 BB, 1.28 WHIP), LHP Patrick Corbin (7-11, 4.40, 31 G, 131 K, 51 BB, 1.36 WHIP), RHP Tyler Mahle (6-4, 2.18, 16 G, 66 K, 29 BB, 1.13 WHIP).
Other Starters of Note: RHP Kumar Rocker (4-5, 5.74, 14 G, 56 K, 23 BB, 1.46 WHIP), RHP Merrill Kelly (3-3, 4.23 with Rangers, 10 G, 46 K, 10 BB, 1.25 WHIP), LHP Jacob Latz (2-0. 2.84, 33 G, 8 starts,76 K, 37 BB, 1.24 WHIP).
Season Notes
deGrom was an All-Star and had his best season — and his first full season — since 2019. But he gave up a team-high 26 home runs, an alarming trend to watch for the 37-year-old. His WHIP was among the lowest in team history.
Eovaldi, briefly, led the American League in ERA, but two injuries derailed his season. He won half of his starts and with a full season he could have won 20 games. He was worth the three-year, $75 million the Rangers re-signed him for last offseason.
Leiter showed he’s ready to take the next step in his development. He flashed ace stuff at times and proved he could gut through uneven performances to get innings. Texas’ patience with his development paid off.
Corbin signed for less than $2 million in late March and based on the value, Texas got far more than it deserved out of Corbin.
Mahle missed three months due to a right shoulder injury. He would have had a brilliant season had he been able to pitch the whole year. Like deGrom, it was his first full season after Tommy John surgery.
Rocker was sent back to Triple-A midway through the season and did not return. He spent time away from the Triple-A rotation to work on mechanics.
Kelly was a nice trade deadline addition, but the Rangers paid dearly for 10 starts — three top 15 pitching prospects.
Latz was a godsend as a spot starter in Mahle’s and Eovaldi’s absence and pitched his way into the conversation for next year’s rotation.
The Rangers lost Cody Bradford for the season and only got six appearances out of Jon Gray as a reliever.
Under Contract or Team Control
deGrom, Eovaldi, Leiter, Rocker, Latz, Bradford
The Rangers have the makings of a solid rotation for 2026 with the trio of deGrom, Eovaldi and Leiter. Bradford will be ready to pitch at some point next season. Rocker must improve on his control. Latz should be given a chance to compete for a job, and he could be the lefty until Bradford is ready.
Free Agents
Corbin, Mahle, Kelly, Gray
Mahle, Corbin and Kelly will likely have multiple suitors. Based on their performances this season, they should be able to get more money out of other teams, given that the Rangers are hoping to trim payroll next season. Any of the three would be a welcome addition to next year’s rotation. Gray is dealing with a shoulder injury that could force him into retirement. If he decides to pitch in 2026, he’s an option on a team-friendly one-year contract.
An Early 2026 Rotation
deGrom (opening day), Eovaldi, Leiter, Rocker, Latz
The rotation feels set, at least for now. Bradford’s recovery from elbow surgery gives Latz runway to win a job, but it’s doubtful his hold on the job will be secure. Rocker will have to show improvement to lock down a spot. But deGrom, Eovaldi and Leiter form the core of next year’s five-man rotation.
Jose Corniell, who made his MLB debut last weekend, will be a player in spring training for a potential fifth rotation spot. Same goes for prospects like Winston Santos and David Davalillo, the latter of which was the franchise’s minor league pitcher of the year. Both could push for a spot next season.