Can Struggling Texas Rangers Starter Kumar Rocker Build on Positive Start?
The 2025 season has not gone according to plan for the Texas Rangers as a whole.
That has mostly been due to an abysmal season-long slump from the team's offense, which ranks 26th in MLB in wRC+, ahead of only the Rockies, Pirates, White Sox and Royals.
For the most part, the team's pitchers have been exempt from criticism, as Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and Tyler Mahle have formed a top three that has been as good as that of any other starting rotation in MLB.
The same can not be said for Kumar Rocker, who entered the season with high expectations placed upon him for a breakout performance as a back-of-the-rotation arm, but has failed to come through in the early going.
The right-hander entered his start on Saturday in Pittsburgh in the Pirates on a positive note after blanking the Chicago White Sox on June 15, but his ERA for the season still sat at 7.31.
Rocker turned one good start into two on Saturday, as he held the Pirates to two runs over 5.1 innings, leaving the game in line for his third win of the season with the team leading 3-2. He ended up claiming the victory as the Rangers held onto the lead.
The Vanderbilt product worked efficiently through the order, taking advantage of a gettable Pittsburgh offensive unit by compiling four strikeouts.
He walked two straight to finish his outing as his pitch count climbed, forcing manager Bruce Bochy to pull him in a bid to preserve the lead.
Reliever Shawn Armstrong was able to escape the jam allowing only one run after loading the bases to preserve Rocker's solid line.
Rocker, the third overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft, posted a 3.86 ERA in his three starts, including his MLB debut, in 2024.
In his breif stints with Texas' Triple-A and Double-A affiliates this year, he owns a 0.82 ERA across three appearances.
Figuring it out this year at the MLB level has been the last stage of success eluding Rocker.
Fortunately, the strength the club has shown at the top of the rotation has alleviated some pressure on him to excel, but it would be a massive development for both player and team if he can provide confidence in his ability to fill a rotation spot moving forward.
With more performances like his last two, he'll be right on track.
