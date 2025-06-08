Texas Rangers Reliever Jacob Latz Leaves Nationals Game with Potential Injury
WASHINGTON — Jacob Latz was humming along as the starter for Sunday’s game for the Texas Rangers until the fourth inning.
In the fourth inning, 60 games into what was supposed to be a bullpen game for the Rangers against the Washington Nationals, Latz threw his 60th pitch, which walked Amed Rosario.
Then, pitching coach Mike Maddux came to visit. A team trainer followed him. Shortly after that, it was manager Bruce Bochy.
By the time the mound conference was done, Latz was leaving the field with Maddux and the trainer. Jacob Webb came into replace him.
Texas has not announced why Latz left the game.
The Rangers went with the bullpen game to give starter Tyler Mahle extra rest this weekend. He’ll start Tuesday in Minnesota.
After a one hour, 40-minute rain delay, Latz, a right-hander took the mound and was exceptional for most of his outing.
He faced the minimum for three innings he walked James Wood in the first inning but got Rosario to ground into a double play to end the inning.
In the third, he gave up a single to Jacob Young, but he was caught stealing at second base, on the same pitch that struck out Nasim Nunez, giving the Rangers a second double play for the game.
Latz gave up his only run in the fourth, which was a leadoff home run to Alex Call. After he struck out Wood, he faced Rosario.
He left the game responsible for Rosario, who eventually scored. He allowed two hits, two runs, two walks and struck out seven, including the side in the second inning.
The 29-year-old Latz entered the game with 12 appearances, no decisions and a 2.95 ERA. He struck out 20 walked eight in 18.1 innings. He had pitched multiple innings in two of his last three games, including a three-inning stint against Toronto on May 27 that helped preserve a 2-0 win.
