Joey Gallo Trade, Or Contract Extension with Rangers Coming?

The Rangers may be talking extension as Toronto scouts Texas' farm system.
With the July 30 MLB trade deadline looming, the Texas Rangers continue to consider multiple options for Joey Gallo, including doing nothing at all.

Texas appears to be more aggressive in contract extension discussions with Gallo and his agent, Scott Boras. Earlier in the week Rangers president of baseball operations, Jon Daniels said he preferred to keep conversations with Gallo private but did offer that Gallo's future with the team will be a "big decision for us."

READ MORE: Rangers Roster Notes: Terry's MLB Call-Up, Trevino Activated, Solak Demoted

The Rangers continue to entertain talks with other teams regarding a potential trade. The Toronto Blue Jays, maybe the Rangers' most historically favored trade partner, has been scouting the club since last week. Toronto may have interest in Gallo, pitcher Kyle Gibson, and closer Ian Kennedy.

The Blue Jays, along with fellow AL East club Tampa Bay, may have one of the deepest farm systems in the majors. Tampa Bay acquired former Ranger Nelson Cruz on Thursday, so they may not be interested in another bat. The Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres could be interested in Gallo as well.

The Blue Jays have a variety of position players they could use in a deal for Gallo or a package involving multiple Rangers. 

READ MORE: Rangers History Today: The Matt Garza Trade

Gallo has seemingly cooled off after a red-hot three weeks leading up to the All-Star Game. He is just 2-for-25 with no home runs entering Saturday night's game against the Houston Astros.

The Rangers might also decide to do nothing with Gallo, which might actually be more realistic than extending him. There are a variety of ways to judge Gallo's trade value. His athleticism, potential, and defense make him a possible franchise player who might command upwards of $30 million per year on the MLB open market.

Gallo, who turns 28 in November, can be a free agent after the 2022 season. If the Rangers decide to do nothing and let him go in free agency, they could receive a draft choice compensation, assuming the collective bargaining agreement doesn't change before that. It would most likely be the equivalent of a first-round pick, which would be valuable for a team that might still be in rebuilding mode at that time.

CONTINUE READING: Former Ranger Nelson Cruz Traded: How It Affects The Market For Joey Gallo

