Skip to main content

Jon Gray Ready To 'Set The Tone' For New Rangers Season

The Texas Rangers' pivot from tear-down mode takes its first tangible step on Friday, and starting pitcher Jon Gray is ready to set the tone.

The tide has turned for the Texas Rangers. 100-loss seasons are not the expectation anymore. After spending more money than any team ever has this past offseason, the Rangers are pivoting away from tear-down mode and taking the first steps toward building the next contending team in Arlington.

And it all begins Friday night in Toronto.

$56 million of the record-spending offseason went to Jon Gray, who will take the ball on Opening Day for the Rangers. The club brought him in believing he can establish himself as a top-of-the-rotation starter. Gray, sporting a new-and-improved slider, is also trying to take his own game to another level.

"I feel like my command has gotten a little better," Gray told reporters on Thursday. "I don't want to see myself nitpick. I want to go in and attack the zone. I think that will really set the tone for the rest of the game."

Gray understands how important it is to set the tone. The 30-year-old has a young crop of pitchers behind him in the rotation. In addition to the expectation to perform, Gray must also help mentor the next wave of Rangers pitching.

"I think (setting the tone) is going to be key—with this series and with the whole season," Gray said. "I think it's important to have a good presence on Opening Day."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Aug 15, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Yonny Hernandez (65) leads off from first base during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field.
Play

Rangers Make Final Roster Moves Ahead of Opening Day

The Opening Day roster is set. Here are the final decisions that shaped the Texas Rangers 28-man roster.

By Chris Halicke4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Jul 2, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) talks with players during batting practice before a game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Arrive in Toronto With 'No Issues' Regarding COVID-19 Vaccinations

With Canada requiring travelers to be fully vaccinated, the Texas Rangers arrived in Toronto with their expected 28-man roster.

By Chris Halicke7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Brisket Egg Rolls
Play

Brisket Egg Rolls & Alligator Corn Dogs Highlight Rangers New Concessions

The Texas Rangers have a new lineup on the field and in the concourse. Here are some of the can't-miss food items at Globe Life Field.

By Chris HalickeApr 6, 2022
Apr 6, 2022
Jon Gray
Mar 24, 2022; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Jon Gray (22) on the mound in the first inning during a spring training game against the Oakland Athletics at Hohokam Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 3, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray (22) throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning during a spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

It's easy to get caught up in the romance and nostalgia of Opening Day. Gray, who brings the experience of two Opening Day starts as a member of the Colorado Rockies, knows how to navigate the atmosphere. While it's important to get off to a good start, it's also important to remember it's just one game out of 162.

"I try not to have too many expectations," Gray said. "Obviously, expect to win and expect to do well, but not get caught up in my imagination of how everything is going to be. ... Things may not go your way sometimes, but just having a good presence and be a guy that doesn't get affected by the things out of your control. Just go out there, do your best and pitch your game."

This time around, Gray is taking the ball for a Rangers team ready to move on from last-place finishes. He has arguably the best middle infield in baseball behind him in Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. He has a revamped lineup that should perform much better than last year's counterpart. 

As manager Chris Woodward indicated on Wednesday, there may be a lot of buzz around the Blue Jays, who are one of the World Series favorites this year. However, the injection of star power to the Texas lineup has created its own buzz for the upcoming season.

"It feels really new and really fresh," Gray said. "But I know the guys I'm going to battle with are really good. I think we're a really solid team. It's going to be a lot of fun."

Jon Gray

Aug 15, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Yonny Hernandez (65) leads off from first base during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Make Final Roster Moves Ahead of Opening Day

By Chris Halicke4 hours ago
Jul 2, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) talks with players during batting practice before a game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Arrive in Toronto With 'No Issues' Regarding COVID-19 Vaccinations

By Chris Halicke7 hours ago
Brisket Egg Rolls
News

Brisket Egg Rolls & Alligator Corn Dogs Highlight Rangers New Concessions

By Chris HalickeApr 6, 2022
Corey Seager / Marcus Semien
News

Texas Rangers 2022 Preview, Part I: Seager, Semien Lead Revamped Offense

By Chris HalickeApr 6, 2022
Taylor Hearn
Game Day

Rangers Wrap Up Spring Training With 11-5 Victory Over Cubs

By Chris HalickeApr 5, 2022
Apr 5, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the field and the fans and the ballpark and the players during the playing of US and Canadian national anthems before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers 2022 Opening Day Roster is Set. Who Made It & Who Didn't?

By Chris HalickeApr 5, 2022
Eli White
Game Day

Rangers vs Cubs Spring Training Finale: Starting Lineup, Opening Day Roster Decisions

By Chris HalickeApr 5, 2022
Matt Bush
News

'I Feel Like I Have in the Past': Matt Bush Ready For Another Shot With Rangers

By Chris HalickeApr 5, 2022