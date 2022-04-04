Jon Gray's New Slider 'Feels Good' Ahead of Opening Day Start in Toronto

Jon Gray's new slider got the swing-and-miss he wanted on Sunday. It could be a game-changer for him in his first season with the Texas Rangers.

The Texas Rangers didn't sign Jon Gray to a four-year, $56 million contract to pitch near the back of the rotation. He'll get the ball for the season opener on Friday against a deep and talented Toronto Blue Jays lineup.

Gray pitched his final tune-up for the season in Sunday's Cactus League win over the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing one run on four hits with two walks and six strikeouts in four innings of work. The 30-year-old wasn't as crisp as he wanted to be, running his pitch count north of 70.

Gray said he battled through some mechanical issues and will be aiming to be more efficient with the season on the horizon.

"Next week, that's gotta go out the window and just compete," Gray said after the game. "There's still some work to do and I think things are going to get better, which is great."

Among what went well on Sunday was Gray's new slider, which accounted for all six punch outs.

"The slider feels good," Gray said. "I definitely feel like I made people miss it, which is where I want it to be."

Gray's old slider—the one he used with the Colorado Rockies—was a good pitch for him, but he desired more swing-and-miss. Prior to the lockout, Rangers co-pitching coach Brendan Sagara presented Gray with a new grip and the right-hander completely bought in to the change.

On Sunday, Gray's command of the fastball increased as the game went along, which could be crucial in keeping hitters off of sitting on the slider.

"It made (the slider) a weapon," Gray said.

Though Gray battled a bit and wasn't able to go out for the fifth inning, he feels he's ready to go once he gets to the four- or five-inning mark. This has not been a normal spring training for any starting pitcher throughout Major League Baseball. So, Gray is not only thankful for his health, but the lack of fatigue after Sunday's outing.

As for Friday's start, it's still unclear how far the Rangers will push their No. 1 pitcher, though manager Chris Woodward has given indication they'll protect their starters early on.

"I'm not sure what the pitch count is going to look like," Gray said. "But I'm prepared to go eight [innings]."