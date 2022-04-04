Skip to main content

Jon Gray's New Slider 'Feels Good' Ahead of Opening Day Start in Toronto

Jon Gray's new slider got the swing-and-miss he wanted on Sunday. It could be a game-changer for him in his first season with the Texas Rangers.

The Texas Rangers didn't sign Jon Gray to a four-year, $56 million contract to pitch near the back of the rotation. He'll get the ball for the season opener on Friday against a deep and talented Toronto Blue Jays lineup.

Gray pitched his final tune-up for the season in Sunday's Cactus League win over the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing one run on four hits with two walks and six strikeouts in four innings of work. The 30-year-old wasn't as crisp as he wanted to be, running his pitch count north of 70.

Gray said he battled through some mechanical issues and will be aiming to be more efficient with the season on the horizon.

"Next week, that's gotta go out the window and just compete," Gray said after the game. "There's still some work to do and I think things are going to get better, which is great."

Apr 3, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray (22) throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning during a spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
Jon Gray
Mar 24, 2022; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Jon Gray (22) on the mound in the first inning during a spring training game against the Oakland Athletics at Hohokam Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Among what went well on Sunday was Gray's new slider, which accounted for all six punch outs.

"The slider feels good," Gray said. "I definitely feel like I made people miss it, which is where I want it to be."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Aug 12, 2021; Dyersville, Iowa, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn (33) throws against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Field of Dreams.
Play

Former Rangers Ace Lance Lynn To Undergo Knee Surgery

Chicago White Sox pitcher, and former Texas Rangers ace, Lance Lynn will undergo knee surgery Tuesday.

By Chris Halicke1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Joe McCarthy
Play

Joe McCarthy Starts The Fire As Rangers Thump Brewers, 13-2

The Texas Rangers secured a winning record in the Cactus League as they rolled over the Milwaukee Brewers, 13-2.

By Chris Halicke14 hours ago
14 hours ago
Brad Miller
Play

Rangers at Brewers Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers look to clinch a winning record in spring training as they take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday afternoon.

By Chris Halicke19 hours ago
19 hours ago

Gray's old slider—the one he used with the Colorado Rockies—was a good pitch for him, but he desired more swing-and-miss. Prior to the lockout, Rangers co-pitching coach Brendan Sagara presented Gray with a new grip and the right-hander completely bought in to the change.

On Sunday, Gray's command of the fastball increased as the game went along, which could be crucial in keeping hitters off of sitting on the slider.

"It made (the slider) a weapon," Gray said.

Though Gray battled a bit and wasn't able to go out for the fifth inning, he feels he's ready to go once he gets to the four- or five-inning mark. This has not been a normal spring training for any starting pitcher throughout Major League Baseball. So, Gray is not only thankful for his health, but the lack of fatigue after Sunday's outing.

As for Friday's start, it's still unclear how far the Rangers will push their No. 1 pitcher, though manager Chris Woodward has given indication they'll protect their starters early on.

"I'm not sure what the pitch count is going to look like," Gray said. "But I'm prepared to go eight [innings]."

Jon Gray

Aug 12, 2021; Dyersville, Iowa, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn (33) throws against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Field of Dreams.
Around MLB

Former Rangers Ace Lance Lynn To Undergo Knee Surgery

By Chris Halicke1 hour ago
Joe McCarthy
Game Day

Joe McCarthy Starts The Fire As Rangers Thump Brewers, 13-2

By Chris Halicke14 hours ago
Brad Miller
Game Day

Rangers at Brewers Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

By Chris Halicke19 hours ago
Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Matt Bush delivers a pitch to the Cleveland Indians during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers' Bullpen Nearly Solidified With More Opening Day Roster Decisions

By Chris Halicke19 hours ago
Oregon's Robert Ahlstrom pitches against Stanford in the first game of their series at PK Park in Eugene Friday night.
News

Rangers' New Pitcher Found Out He Was Traded on Instagram

By Chris Halicke21 hours ago
Jun 17, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino (71) celebrates with his teammates after his game winning 2-run single against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
News

'The Backbone of Our Team': Rangers' Decision to Trade Trevino Difficult But Necessary

By Chris Halicke22 hours ago
Adolis Garcia
Game Day

Adolis García's Mammoth Homer Highlights Rangers' 3-1 Victory Over Guardians

By Chris HalickeApr 3, 2022
Aug 17, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) delivers to the plate during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Notes: Taylor Hearn Starting Home Opener, Roster Decisions Underway

By Chris HalickeApr 2, 2022