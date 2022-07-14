Leody Taveras and Brad Miller did the biggest damage for Texas as it bounced back from their seven-run loss to Oakland.

The Texas Rangers made a five-run first inning stand up behind pitcher Jon Gray’s sterling performance in a 5-2 win over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers (41-45) won the three-game series, giving them their second straight series win of the homestand. The Rangers won two out of three from Minnesota last weekend.

The Rangers plastered Athletics (30-60) starter Paul Blackburn (6-5) for all the offense they would need in the bottom of the first.

Corey Seager’s RBI single, which drove in Marcus Semien, gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead. After that, Blackburn walked Nathaniel Lowe and Jonah Heim to load the bases. After a Kole Calhoun strikeout, Leody Taveras singled to center to drive in Seager and Lowe to make it 3-0.

Brad Miller followed Taveras with a single to right, which scored Heim and Taveras to make it 5-0. Miller was thrown out at second to end the inning.

Taveras continued his terrific work at the plate since being recalled from Triple-A Round Rock last month. His 1-for-3 night lifted his batting average to .329 since returning to Arlington.

The funny thing for Oakland is that Blackburn settled down after that, setting down 15 straight Rangers to throw six innings of three-hit baseball. He struck out four, walked four and gave up the five runs, all of which were earned.

That was all Gray (6-4) needed. He was masterful in tossing a one-hitter through seven innings and striking out nine Athletics. He didn’t walk anyone and dropped his ERA to 3.71. It was the perfect antidote after the Rangers gave up eight runs in a 10-8 win on Monday and gave up 14 runs in a 14-7, 11-inning loss on Tuesday.

The Athletics got to Jose Leclerc in the ninth inning. Leclerc was pitching in a non-save situation for usual closer Joe Barlow, who went on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday with a blister. Leclerc gave up two runs on three hits, along with a walk while striking out one. Skye Bolt and Ramon Laureano homered for Oakland around a pair of outs.

After Leclerc walked Sean Murphy and gave up a double to Seth Brown, the Rangers brought in Garrett Richards to strike out Stephen Vogt for the final out.

It was Richards’ first save of the season.

The Rangers open a four-game series with Seattle at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday.

