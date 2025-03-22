Local Writer Makes Absurd Claim That Texas Rangers Star is ‘Nationally Obscure’
The Texas Rangers have been a team to watch in recent years, with a World Series win under their belt after many years of falling just short, and the additions of elite players who have become the face of the franchise.
Being in the Texas market is usually a good one for sports teams, with the Dallas Cowboys being one of the premier markets in all of sports, the Houston Texans also drawing good viewership, and multiple basketball teams to boot.
However, some of their players may be getting overlooked when it comes to the national spotlight, despite an elite level of talent for many of them. In a recent opinion piece by Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, he wrote about his view on how Seager is viewed as "obscure nationally," stating the following:
"What the Rangers have learned is that when the game starts, the results are Hall of Fame production, and once the game ends, it’s Class A Ball obscurity that has almost no equal in this market, or this era of present-day sports. Corey Seager is the invisible face of the Texas Rangers ... Seager is set to begin his fourth season with the Rangers, and there is a decent chance that, unless you are a loyal and die-hard fan of the team, you may not even know who he is."
He also noted that Fox Sports recently put out an article on the Top 10 biggest athletes in Texas at the moment, and not only was Seager left off the list, but the Rangers as a whole were not represented. The Houston Astros on the other hand have two players listed, which makes the whole issue a little more notable.
With that said, when looking around the media landscape, there are plenty of analysts who show their due respect to Seager as well, including Bleacher Report where he ranked No. 17 on its list of top players entering 2025. He would land at the same spot on MLB.com recently, No. 15 for CBS Sports, and even as high as No. 11 for a site like Just Baseball.
There is a gap between how he is viewed by some media conglomerates compared to others no doubt, and he is most definitely one player who is consistently underrated when looking at his level of performance.
Fox Sports was most certainly off base when not landing Seager anywhere on their list, but at the same time, it is a purely subjective list in regards to the "biggest" players brand-wise, not necessarily how they are perceived nationally.