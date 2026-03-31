The Weekend Minor League Performance Rangers Should Be Quietly Celebrating

In spring training, the Texas Rangers were sorting through several options to play second base or be a utility player. One of those options unfortunately eliminated himself early in camp.

After a hot start to spring training, Justin Foscue suffered a hamstring injury and had to bow out of camp for a while. While the Rangers were optimistic that he could play a role on opening day, he just never got enough at bats to really be an option. Josh Smith ran away with the second base job while Ezequiel Duran claimed the infield utility role.

But that doesn't mean Foscue can't be an option for the Rangers down the line. And his performance this weekend with Triple-A Round Rock should make Rangers leadership feel intrigued about what he could do if he's needed.

Justin Foscue’s Opening Weekend

Foscue goes yard 💪



Justin launches his first homer of the season! pic.twitter.com/sZjMptE8U9 — Round Rock Express (@RRExpress) March 29, 2026

Foscue played in all three games for the Express against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the Triple-A affiliate for the Houston Astros. He slashed .462/.500/.769 with one double, one home run and one RBI. He had more hits (six) than anyone on the team. While he didn’t draw a walk, he only struck out once in 13 at-bats.

That followed a spring training in which he was only able to play in seven games with a slash of .267/.313/.333 with an RBI. So, he’s building on what little he was able to do in exhibition games.

His bat has never really been a question at least at the minor league level. The 27-year-old showed enough promise for the Rangers to draft him in the first round of the 2020 MLB draft out of Mississippi State, and he made his Major League debut early in 2024. He's played in nearly 450 minor league games and carries a slash of .274/.377/.493 with 80 home runs and 321 RBI.

But that bat hasn’t gotten traction in the Majors in limited chances. In 19 games he has a slash of .059/.094/.098 with an RBI. To be fair, Smith and Duran have been the team’s primary utility players since 2023. With Smith now the starting second baseman, that role has fallen to Duran for now, along with Sam Haggerty, who can play second base in addition to outfield.

So Foscue is waiting for another chance right now. Along the way, he's built his own utility skill set. Drafted primarily as a second baseman, Foscue can now play all four positions in the infield. But there is also competition for that promotion when it comes. Cody Freeman is beginning to work back from his own injury. Cameron Cauley had an exceptional camp and is playing alongside Foscue at Round Rock.

One weekend is one weekend. But it was a great one for Foscue when he could use any boost to his stock.