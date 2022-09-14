Skip to main content

WATCH: Marcus Semien Forgets At-Bat For Rangers

The second baseman is among baseball's leaders in hits and total bases for September.

Marcus Semien didn’t need much preparation to hit his third double of the game for the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night against Oakland.

Semien, who had just gone 4-for-7 in Miami on Monday and was playing his third game in less than two days, headed to the dugout after the top of the seventh inning and the Rangers down 7-5.

Semien took a seat on the bench and relaxed. That relaxation didn’t last long.

He had apparently forgotten that he was up to bat.

“I just lost track,” Semien told Bally Sports Southwest after the game. “I think the lack of sleep caught up to me right there. I think the inning before was so quick that it just threw me off. I came back and I grabbed some water and just sat down for a second.

"I saw that nothing was happening and then (Nathaniel Lowe) told me, ‘Hey, you’re up.’ I just laughed and ran up there but I was a lot more relaxed in that at-bat than in any other at-bat so maybe I need to do that more.”

He had another great game on Tuesday night, as he went 3-for-5 and scored three runs. All three hits were doubles.

It’s part of a terrific month for Semien. Tuesday was his 13th game this season with three or more hits, which is tied for fifth-most in the American League. Through the first 12 games of the month of September (before Tuesday), he was batting .302/.339/.528/.868 (16-53), which ranked him among AL leaders in hits (T3rd, 16) and total bases (T6th, 28).

Mathias proved to be the set-up man for Mark Mathias, who hit two home runs and a double, including the walk-off that handed the Rangers an 8-7 win.

Outfielder Adolis García also set a career high for RBI with a two-run shot that scored Mathias in the fifth inning. García now has 92 RBI, which tops his 90 from 2021.

The Rangers finished with 10 extra-base hits, which set a season high and the team's most ever at Globe Life Field. Rookie Josh Jung was in on outburst with a double that helped set another club record.

Texas Rangers

