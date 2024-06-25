Mid-Summer Bummer! Texas Rangers Lagging In All-Star Game Voting
Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien may be the only player to get past phase one voting for the All-Star Game, which concludes at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The Rangers host the All-Star Game on July 16 at Globe Life Field, and the defending World Series champions would like to have at least one starter on the field when the American League faces the National League.
Semien looks like the Rangers’ best shot.
Right now he has 963,463 votes, putting him in second place behind Houston’s Jose Altuve, who has 1,233,299 votes.
Assuming the pair are in first and second place after Thursday’s deadline, they will advance to phase two voting to determine who starts. The good news for Semien is that phase one voting doesn’t carry over to phase two, which starts on Sunday.
Baltimore’s Jorge Mateo is in third place with 646,527 votes and represents the biggest threat to Semien advancing.
The rest of the Rangers on the ballot are lagging behind and unlikely to advance to phase two.
Shortstop Corey Seager is fourth, but nearly 500,000 votes out of second place. First baseman Nathaniel Lowe is fifth and more than one million votes out of second place.
Josh Jung, who is on the ballot as a designated hitter, is fifth, while Josh Smith, who has taken over at third in Jung’s absence, is seventh.
Outfielder Adolis García is 10th among outfielders, with Evan Carter in 18th and Leody Taveras in 20th.
The Rangers are on the road this week, as they’ll face Milwaukee for three games and then Baltimore for four games before heading home to host the Los Angeles Angels, with the series concluding on the Fourth of July.