MLB Insider Predicts Big Rebound Season for Rangers in 2025
The last few seasons have been a rollercoaster for the Texas Rangers. After losing 102 games in 2021 and 94 games in 2022, they surged to their first World Series title in franchise history in 2023.
Despite bringing back many of the same players, the Rangers regressed in 2024, finishing six games below .500 and third in the AL West. But after making several notable additions this offseason, Texas has high hopes heading into 2025.
MLB insider Ken Rosenthal is optimistic about the team's chances as well. On Thursday's episode of Fair Territory, he explained why he's high on the Rangers this year.
"I like the Rangers in the AL West, and I expect them to be resurgent," Rosenthal said. "I just expect their offense is going to be better...Just seems to me that this is gonna be a team that we're gonna be talking a lot about this season."
Rosenthal highlighted several of Texas' offseason acquisitions, including Joc Pederson, Jake Burger and Patrick Corbin. He also expects increased offensive production from Wyatt Langford, Evan Carter and Josh Jung to boost the lineup.
Scoring more runs will be critical for the Rangers in 2025. After plating 881 runs in 2023 (third in MLB), they plummeted to 683 runs (18th) in 2024 -- a 22.5% decrease.
Getting the offense back on track will be essential, especially given the question marks with the pitching staff. Jon Gray and Cody Bradford are already injured, and Jacob deGrom can't be trusted to stay healthy.
Texas has the talent to be a contender, but it needs better health and performance from its top players if it wants to compete in the AL West. The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners remain formidable, but the Rangers have the potential to bounce back and win their first division title since 2016.