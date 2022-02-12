Report: MLBPA 'Underwhelmed' By MLB's Latest CBA Proposal

Optimism for an on-time start to the baseball season is quickly fading as negotiations between MLB and the MLBPA continue to sluggishly drag along.

After taking 11 days to regroup, Major League Baseball offered its proposal for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement to the MLB Players Association on Saturday. After meeting for less than an hour, MLBPA officials were reportedly "underwhelmed" by the offer, putting the start of the 2022 season in serious jeopardy.

In addition, no meetings between the two sides were immediately scheduled.

The 130-page proposal from MLB included moves toward the players in several key areas. However, as one player told InsideTheRangers.com, movement was simply "not enough." (Information obtained from The Athletic, USA TODAY Sports and previous reports on the CBA negotiations).

Minimum Salary

One of two options:

$630,000 across the board, with flexibility for clubs to pay players more

A tiered system that pays $615,000 to first-year players, $650,000 to second-year players and $725,000 to third-year players. There would be no flexibility for players to earn more money than their respective tier.

Previous MLB proposal: The tiered system, with third-year players making $700,000.

Previous MLBPA proposal: $775,000 across the board, including flexibility for players to earn more.

2021 minimum salary: $570,500

Competitive Balance Tax (Luxury Tax)

First tier of the threshold raised to $214 million in 2022-23, $216 million in 2024, $218 million in 2025 and $222 million in 2026. Tax rates for exceeding the threshold are 50 percent for the first tier, 75 percent for the second and 100 percent for the third. No draft pick would be surrendered for exceeding the first tier. Clubs would have to forfeit a second-round pick for exceeding the second tier and a first-round pick for the third tier.

Previous MLB proposal: First tier of the threshold raised to $214 million in 2022-2024, $216 million in 2025 and $220 million in 2026. Forfeiture of a third-round pick for exceeding first tier of threshold. Same picks surrendered for second and third tiers.

Previous MLBPA proposal: First tier of threshold at $245 million in 2022, $252 million in 2023, $259 million in 2024, $266 million in 2025 and $273 million in 2026. Financial penalties for exceeding the three threshold tiers would remain the same as the previous CBA. All other penalties, including draft picks, would be removed.

2021 threshold: $210 million

The CBT threshold has been the largest hurdle in negotiations thus far. San Francisco Giants pitcher Alex Wood publicly expressed his disdain for the league's latest offer regarding the CBT.

Also...

MLB increased its bonus pool for pre-arbitration players to $15 million, an increase of $5 million. This matched the same pattern from the union, who originally offered a pool of $105 million, then lowered it to $100 million in their last proposal.

MLB proposed an increase to the amateur draft and international signings pool by $23 million. In addition, any player who submits to a pre-draft physical must be offered at least 75 percent of their respective slot value. More importantly, clubs could no longer refuse to sign a player who fails a post-draft physical. This happened in last year's draft with the New York Mets and Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker.

MLB proposed that clubs couldn't option a player more than five times in a season, according to the Washington Post's Chelsea Janes. The MLBPA previously proposed a limit of four times.

The calendar was also a key discussion during Saturday's meeting, which comes by no accident since pitchers and catchers are supposed to report to spring training in a few days. And though there has not been any official announcement, spring training will not be starting on time. Specifically, MLB outlined when a deal would need to be agreed upon in order for the season to start on time, though exact dates are not yet known. It's also unclear if the union agrees with the league's suggestion.

Commissioner Rob Manfred indicated Thursday that spring training needs to be four weeks in length. There also needs to be time carved out for the league and union to ratify the new agreement. Players also need time to travel to camps and international players need to renew their visas. There is also a plethora of big-league free agents needing to find work and clubs need time to settle contracts with their arbitration-eligible players.

Final Thoughts

When he addressed the media this week, Manfred exuded optimism that the league's proposal would help drive the negotiations forward. With the union's lack of enthusiasm, that optimism was either misplaced or he simply underestimated the solidarity that so many players in the union are boasting.

MLB's proposal might have been a step forward, but it failed to do what Manfred hoped it would do. Now, the baseball world goes back into wait-and-see mode as the players discuss, regroup and schedule the next meeting to offer their counterproposal.

A minuscule step forward also doesn't mean anything if the calendar is vastly outpacing negotiations. Now, time is truly running out. Without any real movement in the next week or so, it's difficult to imagine Opening Day going on as scheduled on March 31.

And remember, Manfred said missing games would be a "disastrous outcome" for baseball. Of all the areas where he may be wrong, he is at least right about that.

