'Most Stacked' Texas Rangers Affiliate Features Franchise's Future Star Players
The Texas Rangers have a loaded Major League roster.
When everyone is healthy and available, there is an argument to be made that they have one of the best combinations of offensive and pitching talent in the sport.
Keeping players off the injured is going to be paramount for the Rangers' high-end success this season, and in the early going, that hasn't happened with starters Jon Gray and Cody Bradford breaking camp on the shelf with star outfielder Wyatt Langford later joining them.
The good thing is that it's still early, so if they come back on schedule, they'll have plenty of time to ramp up for the rest of the year heading into the most important stretch of the calendar.
Texas is hoping to capitalize on the current championship window they have with established veterans in the lineup and rotation, but there's a chance that could be extended if their farm system lives up to the hype.
MLB Pipeline took a look at every MLB organization and their affiliate teams, highlighting which level is filled with the most talent.
For the Rangers, that is Double-A Frisco, the current home of superstar prospect Sebastian Walcott.
"Shortstop Sebastian Walcott (MLB No. 16) is the second-youngest player in Double-A (age 19) and might be baseball's best prospect at season's end. He's part of a deep lineup that also includes steady outfielder Alejandro Osuna, slugging first baseman Abimelec Ortiz and speedy shortstop Cameron Cauley. The rotation is equally strong with right-handers Winston Santos and Josh Stephan and left-handers Kohl Drake and Mitch Bratt," the MLB Pipeline staff wrote.
Everyone is chomping at the bit to see what Walcott can do.
At just 19 years old, there's a chance he could be playing Major League Baseball before he's legally allowed to drink alcohol in the United States, setting up both himself and the team with a long runway for a tremendous career.
But beyond him, the Double-A roster features tons of future stars, too.
Alejandro Osuna is ranked eighth in their pipeline. Abimelec Ortiz is 14th and Cameron Cauley is 19th. Winston Santos is ranked at No. 5. Josh Stephan is at No. 22, Kohl Drake at No. 13 and Mitch Bratt at No. 21.
It's a stacked roster indeed, and it's one that should have Texas excited about the future for this team.
How all these prospects fit into the puzzle will be seen, but with more intriguing players on the way, the championship window for the Rangers should remain open for a while.