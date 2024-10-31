Move Over Houston Astros, Latest World Series Title Makes Los Angeles Dodgers MLB's True Dynasty
The Los Angeles Dodgers won their eighth World Series championship Wednesday by taking down the New York Yankees in five games.
It's the Dodgers second title in the past five seasons, which should give them bragging rights as MLB's reigning dynasty. Sorry, Houston.
The Houston Astros, who have won two titles since 2017, have reached the postseason the past eight seasons, including seven consecutive trips to the American League Championship Series until they were swept by the Detroit Tigers in the AL Wild Card round this season.
Although the Astros beat the Dodgers in seven games in the 2017 World Series, Houston's title was famously marred their sign-stealing cheating scandal, which led to manager A.J. Hinch being fired and the Astros organization being the target of derision across the league to this day.
The Dodgers have reached the postseason the past 12 seasons, reaching the National League Championship Series seven times. Since 2017, the Dodgers have won 100 or more games in five seasons. The Astros have four seasons with 100 or more wins in the span.
The Dodgers have won at least 92 games in each of the past eight seasons, not counting the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The Astros won 88 games and 90 games the past two seasons.
The scariest thing for the rest of the league? The Dodgers appear poised to challenge for the title for years to come with Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman in their primes.
Overall, of course, the Dodgers have won more than Astros, even if you only count Dodgers titles since 1962, the first season for the Astros franchise.
Since 1962, the Dodgers have won six of their eight titles and have played in 12. The Astros in that time, have won two and played in five, all since 2005.
