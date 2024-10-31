Dodgers Secure Eighth World Series Title with Thrilling Game 5 Comeback
The Los Angeles Dodgers are the 2024 World Series champion.
The Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the World Series in thrilling fashion and beat New York in five games, with the final score of 7-6.
Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler earned the save after pitching one inning, allowing zero hits, zero walks, and striking out two batters, including former Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo, for the final out of the World Series.
The Dodgers captured their eighth World Series title in franchise history and their first since 2020. However, this is their first World Series title in a 162-game season since 1988.
The Dodgers proved to be the best team all season long and also showed why they are the most gritty, tough, and resilient team of this 2024 season.
The final game of the 2024 season didn't come easily; in fact, many thought the game was over after the Dodgers were down 5-0 by the third inning.
However, as the Dodgers had been all season long, they did not quit. L.A. scored five runs to tie the game in the fifth inning, and they also had a little help from the Yankees.
The Yankees had a handful of hiccups, including Aaron Judge dropping what should have been an easy flyout to center, Anthony Volpe throwing to third base instead of first base in a grounder, and Geritt Cole not covering first base for Anthony Rizzo on a Mookie Betts grounder.
It was a shaky start for Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty, who did not have his best stuff on the mound. He pitched only 1.1 innings and allowed four hits, four earned runs, and one strikeout in 35 pitches.
Flaherty was pulled; however, the bullpen, as they've done all postseason long, came in and only allowed two earned runs, while the offense caught fire and got a little bit of help from the Yankee defense.
Shohei Ohtani wasn't at his best all World Series long, and although that wasn't ideal, the others stepped up in a big way, including World Series MVP Freddie Freeman.
Freeman had the series of his life, having a batting average of .300 with six hits, four home runs, 12 RBIs, and five runs scored in five games in the 2024 World Series.
The Dodgers are back on the mountaintop top, and after years of failure and the 2020 title being considered "illegitimate" to some, there is nothing they can say now.