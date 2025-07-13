Rangers Skipper 'Happy' Jacob deGrom Pulled Out of All-Star Game
The Texas Rangers are finally getting the version of Jacob deGrom they envisioned when they handed him the five-year, $185 million megadeal ahead of the 2023 season.
Entering the All-Star break, the right-hander has a 2.32 ERA across 19 starts, holding opposing hitters to a .194 batting average while also limiting the total number of base runners with a 0.91 WHIP.
deGrom was named to the American League roster in the All-Star Game, which is now his fifth selection and the first outside of the National League.
But he won't take the mound in Atlanta.
The Rangers ace is opting to play it safe with his health, limiting the number of innings he throws the best he can in preparation for a potential playoff run by Texas.
While fans might be disappointed they don't get to see the two-time NL Cy Young winner compete in the Midsummer Classic, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy is anything but that.
"I guess, yeah, I'm happy about that decision. He's been carrying a pretty heavy workload coming off that surgery. We want to monitor that workload this season, so, yeah, it's a big relief for us," he said, per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required).
deGrom current sits at 112 1/3 innings pitched.
The last time he went over even 100 was back in 2019, with the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign being the last time he was healthy before multiple injuries caused him to make just 35 starts from 2021-24.
Keeping deGrom healthy and effective is the task at hand for Texas.
With their offense still trying to find themselves, the pitching staff can't afford to have a let up in production if they are going to make a run in the second half.
The Rangers are confident they have a plan in place to keep deGrom on the field for the rest of the year, but they are breathing a sigh of relief that he's not going to be doing anything extra in Atlanta for the All-Star Game.
