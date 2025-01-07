New Texas Rangers Signing Reportedly Declined More Lucrative Offer From Red Sox
The Texas Rangers continue to add to their new-look bullpen as they just signed veteran reliever and former Ranger Chris Martin to the mix on Monday with a one-year contract worth $5.5 million according to Robert Murray.
While the details in terms of exact value are not yet known, it appears to be a shrewd move Texas as the 38-year-old, who will turn 39 this season, as he compiled a 3.45 ERA in 44.1 innings pitched last season with the Boston Red Sox.
Martin avoided injury last season but did miss time with anxiety-related issues. The Arlington, Texas native will likely retire after the 2025 MLB season, making his final team his hometown Texas Rangers.
Lost in the news of the signing is the fact that Martin reportedly turned down a much more lucrative offer from the Red Sox in order to sign with Texas according to Red Sox reporter Rob Bradford.
As far as "lucrative" goes, it stands to reason Boston offered him a higher value amount rather than a multi-year deal based on Martin's own publlicly professed desire to retire after the 2025 season.
It also stands to reason that at 38 years old, Martin wants the opportunity to win a championship in his final season, and the Rangers represent a very attractive choice in terms of contending, especially over the Red Sox who are more of a wild card in a very deep American League East.
There is also the familiarity aspect that Martin has with Texas. He spent parts of two seasons with the franchise before being traded to the Atlanta Braves in 2019 at the MLB Trade Deadline.
Finally, as mentioned before, there is the undeniable hometown factor at play here. Martin is from Arlington, grew up a Rangers fan and there is nothing like being able to retire with your boyhood club after a long and decorated career.
Martin will likely slot into a role that sees him pitch in the seventh or even eighth inning. Texas could still look to add another veteran reliever with closing experience to round out their unit. Regardless, Martin is entering into a great situation with the Texas Rangers.