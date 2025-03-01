New Texas Rangers Slugger Projected To Lead Team in Home Runs This Season
With spring training underway, the Texas Rangers are excited to get back on the field to bounce back from a frustrating campaign in 2024.
After winning the World Series in 2023, the Rangers were never able to get off the ground last year. With perhaps a slight championship hangover, the team struggled with injuries, especially to their starting rotation. Their ultra-talented lineup wasn’t immune to players missing time, either.
But luckily, Texas appears to be a much healthier team as of now with a ton of upside because of it.
The Rangers will lean on what could be one of the best lineups in baseball after the strong additions of Joc Pederson and Jake Burger added some serious pop to this batting order that already plenty of star power.
Andrew Simon of MLB.com recently spoke about who could lead the Rangers in home runs this year, and he has the newcomer Burger projected to be on top of the list with 31.
Bringing in Burger to replace Nathaniel Lowe after trading him to the Washington Nationals was a good decision by Texas. The right-handed slugger is very underrated and somewhat of an unknown after playing for the Chicago White Sox and Miami Marlins.
Due to both of those teams not being very good, Burger has been overlooked.
However, in 2024, the slugger slashed .250/.301/.460 with 29 home runs and 76 RBI. It was another strong campaign after hitting 34 home runs in 2023.
Now, he will be joining an excellent lineup that will offer him plenty of protection and the ability to knock in more runs.
Burger will have some stiff competition if he's going to top the homer list.
In 2024, it was Corey Seager who led the team with 30 home runs, and he was followed by Adolis Garcia with 25. In addition to those two stars for the Rangers, Pederson will also likely be in the mix for a 30-home run campaign.
Even though hitting the ball out of the park might have been an issue in 2024, it shouldn’t be a problem for the Rangers this coming season.
Burger has a lot of talent and, with the ability to slug like he has the last two years, he will have a huge impact for Texas.