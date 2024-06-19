New York Mets Hand Texas Rangers Another Gut Punch Loss With Late-Inning Rally
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers have found inventive, acid reflux-inducing ways to lose through the first two months of the 2024 season.
Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the New York Mets may cause a run on antacids in Arlington.
With slumping slugger Adolis Garcia on the bench with a night off, the Rangers erupted for a five-run fifth inning, including home runs from Josh Smith and rookie Wyatt Langford, to take a 6-2 lead with their most consistent starting pitcher on the mound, Michael Lorenzen.
But even that wasn't enough to secure the win, as they lost their fifth consecutive game. It's the third time Texas has endured a five-game losing streak in 2024. The dropped a season-low seven games below .500 and have lost 10 of their past 14 games.
"Tough one. There's no getting around it," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. "We let that one get away."
The Mets tacked away at the Rangers' three-run lead with a runs in the sixth, seventh, two runs in the eighth, and the go-ahead run in the ninth against closer Kirby Yates. Yates walked a batter with one out, and J.D. Martinez reached on catcher's interference on Jonah Heim. Pete Alonso's RBI double to left scored Brandon Nimmo with the go-ahead run.
David Robertson was charged with a blown save after allowing two runs on three hits in 1 1/3 innings. Robertson was forced into the game early when Jose Leclerc loaded the bases with singles and a walk in the seventh.
Smith, who was back in the lineup after resting a sore hamstring for much of the past four games, gave Texas a 5-2 lead with a three-run homer in the fifth. Langford followed with a two-out solo homer later in the inning. It's Langford's second homer and first over the outfield wall. He hit an inside-the-park homer in April.
The Rangers' five-run fifth started with three singles from Ezequiel Duran, Leody Taveras, and Corey Seager, who drove in the first run to tie it at 2-2.
The Mets have 32 hits combined in the first two games of the series.
Thoughts from Tuesday's game:
1. Michael Lorenzen, Quality Starter
Michael Lorenzen recorded his eighth quality start after holding the Mets to three runs on four hits and a walk in six innings. He struck out three. Lorenzen, who left the game leading 6-3, has made quality starts in six of his past seven games.
2. Jonah Heim Returns, Additional Moves
Catcher Jonah Heim returned to the starting lineup after missing the past three games on the MLB Paternity Leave List. His wife, Kenzie, gave birth to their third child, Champ, a few days ago. Right-hander Yerry Rodríguez was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock, and catcher Sam Huff and right-hander Cole Winn were both optioned.
3. Up Next
Left-hander Andrew Heaney (2-8, 4.19) faces Mets left-hander Sean Manaea (4-3, 4.11) in the series finale at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.
