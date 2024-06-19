Inside The Rangers

New York Mets Hand Texas Rangers Another Gut Punch Loss With Late-Inning Rally

The Texas Rangers scored five runs in the fifth, but the New York Mets scored five runs over the final four innings to escape with a 7-6 win Tuesday night.

Jun 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third base Josh Smith (8) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the New York Mets in the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers have found inventive, acid reflux-inducing ways to lose through the first two months of the 2024 season.

Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the New York Mets may cause a run on antacids in Arlington.


With slumping slugger Adolis Garcia on the bench with a night off, the Rangers erupted for a five-run fifth inning, including home runs from Josh Smith and rookie Wyatt Langford, to take a 6-2 lead with their most consistent starting pitcher on the mound, Michael Lorenzen.

But even that wasn't enough to secure the win, as they lost their fifth consecutive game. It's the third time Texas has endured a five-game losing streak in 2024. The dropped a season-low seven games below .500 and have lost 10 of their past 14 games.

"Tough one. There's no getting around it," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. "We let that one get away."

The Mets tacked away at the Rangers' three-run lead with a runs in the sixth, seventh, two runs in the eighth, and the go-ahead run in the ninth against closer Kirby Yates. Yates walked a batter with one out, and J.D. Martinez reached on catcher's interference on Jonah Heim. Pete Alonso's RBI double to left scored Brandon Nimmo with the go-ahead run.

David Robertson was charged with a blown save after allowing two runs on three hits in 1 1/3 innings. Robertson was forced into the game early when Jose Leclerc loaded the bases with singles and a walk in the seventh.

Smith, who was back in the lineup after resting a sore hamstring for much of the past four games, gave Texas a 5-2 lead with a three-run homer in the fifth. Langford followed with a two-out solo homer later in the inning. It's Langford's second homer and first over the outfield wall. He hit an inside-the-park homer in April.

The Rangers' five-run fifth started with three singles from Ezequiel Duran, Leody Taveras, and Corey Seager, who drove in the first run to tie it at 2-2.

The Mets have 32 hits combined in the first two games of the series.

Thoughts from Tuesday's game:

1. Michael Lorenzen, Quality Starter

Jun 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Michael Lorenzen (23) throws a pitch in the first inning against the New York Mets at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Lorenzen recorded his eighth quality start after holding the Mets to three runs on four hits and a walk in six innings. He struck out three. Lorenzen, who left the game leading 6-3, has made quality starts in six of his past seven games.

2. Jonah Heim Returns, Additional Moves

May 21, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) in a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Catcher Jonah Heim returned to the starting lineup after missing the past three games on the MLB Paternity Leave List. His wife, Kenzie, gave birth to their third child, Champ, a few days ago. Right-hander Yerry Rodríguez was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock, and catcher Sam Huff and right-hander Cole Winn were both optioned.

3. Up Next

Jun 14, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers starter Andrew Heaney (44) delivers a pitch during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Left-hander Andrew Heaney (2-8, 4.19) faces Mets left-hander Sean Manaea (4-3, 4.11) in the series finale at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.

STEFAN STEVENSON

Stefan Stevenson worked as a journalist and editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for 25 years, covering sports, concerts, and general news. His beats have included the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and Texas Christian University football.

